Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select ditches virgin PET for PCR packaging

By Luke Barras-hill |

Delta Airlines will be the first to list the new Woodford Reserve 50ml recycled packaging within the in-ﬂight offering.

Brown-Forman Corporation has announced the 50ml bottles of Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select are transitioning away from virgin PET to 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic packaging.

In a statement, the Jack Daniel’s maker says the worldwide move ‘marks another step forward in the company’s ongoing sustainability journey and its efforts to minimise its environmental impact’.

“The updated packaging will replace the existing Woodford Reserve 50ml packaging worldwide, with its global travel retail debut scheduled with Delta Airlines this year,” it continued.

The new PCR bottles are said to use an advanced resin to deliver a high recycled content without compromising the bottle’s clarity or quality.

Brown-Forman expects the change to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the primary packaging (bottle, lid, and label) by 30% or up to 204 metric tons annually and eliminate 101 metric tons of virgin plastic from the production process, as compared to the previous package.*

The initiative for the premium small batch Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey follows the introduction of PCR packaging for Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey 50ml bottles in 2023.

“Increasing the use of PCR materials in our packaging is a vital component of Brown-Forman’s overall sustainability strategy,” commented Andy Battjes, Brown-Forman’s Director of Global Environmental Health, Safety, and Sustainability. “We look forward to expanding the use of 100% PCR content to additional products and packaging formats as we continue to work toward reducing our environmental footprint.”

Elizabeth McCall, Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve added: “The transition reﬂects our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. As a brand that values craftsmanship and quality, it is crucial for us to ensure our products help safeguard the environment for future generations.”

*Based on fiscal year 2024 figures

International

NOW LIVE: Global Industry Survey 2025

TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that the 2025 Global Industry Survey is now live. The...

image description image description
Europe

Management of DF&TR employees part of discussion at CEETRA Forum

Attendees to the Central and Eastern European Travel Retail Association’s (CEETRA) Travel...

image description image description
Middle East

Overseas Distribution Company announces partnership with BAT

SPONSORED CONTENT: Following the launch of its Dubai office in September, Overseas Distribution...

image description

