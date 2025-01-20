TR Confidence Tracker Q4 2024 flash poll now live – take part today!

Optimism in the DF&TR industry rose by 20 percentage points among respondents to the latest TR Confidence Tracker, but has the trend continued?

TRBusiness is calling on stakeholders to complete the picture for 2024 by sharing an update on their outlook in the flash poll for the fourth quarter of the year.

The TR Confidence Tracker has been monitoring optimism levels at quarterly intervals since the start of 2023.

As the results show, positive sentiment about the global travel retail industry fluctuated significantly in 2024.

Optimism started out strong in Q1 with 85.71% of respondents to the flash poll feeling ‘very’ or ‘quite’ optimistic about the industry over the next 12 months. This took a sharp fall to 50% in Q2, recovering to 70% in Q4.

You can help piece together the puzzle for the final quarter of the year, and take the opportunity to feature in our associated editorial coverage, by filling in the online flash poll. There’s also the option to take part anonymously, if you wish.

It’s quick and easy to take part via our online survey portal – simply click the ‘take part’ button above.

The poll is open until the end of the day on Friday 24 January 2025. The results will be published atTRBusiness.com and/or via our other touchpoints.

Why take part?

Your input into the TR Confidence Tracker flash poll will provide DF&TR executives around the world with a glimpse of industry optimism levels which, in turn, could help to inform decision-making and aid stakeholders in navigating market dynamics.

You can seize the opportunity to be featured in our editorial coverage by sharing your comments on the dynamics and influencing factors that have impacted your business and shaped your outlook.

All those who take part will receive the results direct to their inbox.

About the TR Confidence Tracker

TRBusiness launched the TR Confidence Tracker two years ago with a goal to help DF&TR stakeholders at all levels stay abreast of industry sentiment.

The quarterly flash poll monitors two key indicator questions: how optimistic DF&TR stakeholders are feeling about the GTR industry and their organisation’s performance in travel retail over the next 12 months.

These multiple-choice questions can be completed swiftly, in two easy clicks.

You can take part anonymously or go on the record and for a chance to be featured in our editorial coverage.

To date, leading stakeholders that have taken part include Erin Lillis, Travel Retail Director APAC, Lacoste; TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen; Nina Kristin Gür, VP Retail Key Account Management, Fraport AG; Abdulla Shihan, Senior Buyer and Merchandiser, Maldives Airports Company Limited (Maldives Duty Free); Anita Visvanath, Senior Category Manager, Retail inMotion, Steven Candries, Export & TR Director, Chocdecor/Belfine; Sven Adriaenssens, Senior Channel Manager TR&DF, Guylian; Robert Robertaccio, SVP, Global & Travel Retail Sales, E. Gluck Corp; Andreas Reckart, Head of Travel Retail, Ricola; Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director, Kreol Group; Jim Jobber, Owner, JES Travel Retail Consultancy; Anson Bailey, Head of Consumer & Retail, Asia Pacific, KPMG – and many more.

TRBusiness greatly appreciates your input into this industry barometer and would like to thank you in advance for your participation.

We’re looking forward to analysing your responses and presenting the latest findings to the industry.

The Q1 2025 TR Confidence Tracker flash poll will be live in April 2025.

Q3 2024 RESULTS: GTR industry optimism levels improve in Q3 following sharp decline in Q2

Q2 2024 RESULTS: Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

Q1 2024 RESULTS: Optimism getting back on track in Q1 yet faith in business performance stalls

Q4 2023 RESULTS: Faith in business performance in GTR wanes in Q4 2023, reveals flash poll

Q3 2023 RESULTS: Industry confidence levels shrink over 25% in Q3

Q2 2023 RESULTS: Pessimism impacting confidence levels in Q2, shows TR Confidence Tracker

Q1 2023 RESULTS: 91% of respondents optimistic about the GTR industry, says flash poll

EARLY 2023 RESULTS: 89% of respondents ‘optimistic’ about their TR business, shows flash poll