Be Keen & Tiziana Terenzi create Shedir fragrance for Unifree Duty Free

By Trbusiness Editor |

The prestige scent is available exclusively at Istanbul Airport.

In partnership with distribution agency Be Keen, niche Italian fragrance brand Tiziana Terenzi has created the Shedir scent exclusively for Turkish travel retailer Unifree Duty Free.

Shedir is said to pay tribute to the beauty of Istanbul, described by the brand as a vibrant crossroads of culture and millennia-old heritage.

‘’As Unifree Duty Free, we are excited to collaborate with Be Keen in bringing Tiziana Terenzi’s exclusive fragrance, Shedir, to our valued customers,” noted Unifree Duty Free Chief Commercial Officer Ceren Tonguç. “This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional and unique experiences.”

The story of the star Schedar, and the Istanbul night sky, was the inspiration behind the fragrance concept. The juice opens on top notes of spices and citrus, Guatemalan cardamom, Brazilian pink pepper and Reggio Calabrian Bergamot.

The heart combines Turkish and Bulgarian rose, Tuscan Iris and Egyptian Geranium. The base blends cedar, patchouli and musk.

The Shedir fragrance concept was inspired by the story of the star Schedar, and the Istanbul night sky.

Be Keen commented: “Embarking on this captivating journey, we have had the privilege of fostering the collaboration that allows Shedir to find its perfect home at Unifree Duty Free.”

