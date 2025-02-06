House of Suntory makes European shop-in-shop debut at Frankfurt Airport

Suntory Global Spirits has inaugurated its first shop-in-shop in Europe with Gebr. Heinemann joint venture Frankfurt Airport Retail (FAR) at Frankfurt Airport.

The boutique, situated in Terminal 1 B-West, reopened last year as a new ‘World of Fine Taste’ experience.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening and attended by key stakeholders took place on 30 January, with specialist brand ambassadors on hand to help travellers discover the House of Suntory’s premium spirits portfolio through tastings and learn more about the company’s heritage and whisky making.

The first personalised Japanese spirits space in Frankfurt Airport incorporates merchandising architecture inspired by Japanese harmony and craftsmanship (Monozukuri).

Lightboxes and a screen displaying eye-catching images of Japan’s arresting landscape and different seasons illustrate the House’s balance with Japan’s nature and traditions.

Hibiki 40 Year Old

The new high-profile Frankfurt space features a curated selection of The House of Suntory’s luxury Hibiki, Yamazaki and Hakushu whiskies.

Highlights include rare exclusives such as Hibiki 40 Year Old, Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita – each matured for over 40 years and blended to create a full orchestra of flavours and aromas.

Only 400 bottles of the ultra-luxury Hibiki 40 Year Old have been released globally.

Shoppers will also encounter other sought-after releases such as the GTR exclusive Kogei Collection and the limited edition Tsukuriwake Series.

Premium offerings from the House’s Toki and Chita whiskies will be spotlighted via a premium Japanese garden-themed merchandising pillar, notably Roku Gin and Haku Vodka.

Gareth Jones, General Manager GTR Suntory Global Spirits said: “The opening of this new shop-in-shop is a testament to our strong collaboration and long-term partnership with Gebr. Heinemann.

“The space has been curated for Frankfurt Airport and offers travellers a unique sense of luxury, storytelling and Japanese culture.”

Gebr. Heinemann Head of Buying Spirits Manuel Schilling stated: “Step into our newly opened shop-in-shop boutique and embark on a journey of inspiration.

“Our partnership with Suntory Global Spirits brings [travellers] an unparalleled experience that combines luxury with the essence of Japanese craftsmanship.”

Frankfurt Airport Director Gordana Shiel added: “We are excited to delight our customers with the unique combination of various flavours and aromas from the House of Suntory.

“With authentic Japanese spirits, we bring a piece of Japanese nature into the bustling environment of the airport, inviting our customers to immerse themselves, indulge their senses, and take their taste buds on a special journey.”