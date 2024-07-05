Asia Pacific international passenger demand rises 27% in May, reveals IATA

By Luke Barras-hill |

A strong performance from Asia Pacific airlines fuelled a +14.6%* increase in international passenger traffic demand in May year-on-year, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.

Pax growth for carriers in the region (+27%) outpaced those in Latin America (+15.9%), Africa (+14.1%), Europe (+11.7%), Middle East (+9.7%),  and North America (+8.1%).

The result maintains Asian carriers as the largest contributor to industry-wide growth in May, accounting for 42% of the year-on-year increase.

Three of the regions surpassed their respective growth month-on-month, namely North America, Latin America and Europe, with the rest witnessing a deceleration in growth.

While overall growth in May slowed by four percentage points to 11ppt  versus April, major international passenger route areas within Asia maintained double-digit growth (+32.5%), while route areas to and from the region performed strongly, with Africa – Asia (45%) producing the highest growth.

Asia routes in May maintained double-digit growth, underscoring sustained demand for international travel both within and from the region. Source: IATA Air Passenger Market Analysis.

“The YoY of the route Asia – Middle East reached 9.5% against 12.7% in April 2024, the lowest figure among the route-pairs,” said IATA.

Overall passenger demand grew 10.7% for the month in question compared with May 2023.

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA said: “Strong demand for travel continues with airlines posting a 10.7% year-on-year increase in travel for May. Airlines filled 83.4% of their seats, a record for the month.

“With May ticket sales for early peak-season travel up nearly 6%, the growth trend shows no signs of abating.”

*Measured in revenue passenger kilometres.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
Europe

Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST

Retail has boomed at Istanbul Airport (IST) and the momentum is set to continue this year, even...

image description image description
Europe

JSC Lithuanian Airports announces upcoming tender for duty free shops

The Vilnius and Kaunas branches of the JSC Lithuanian Airports, acting on behalf of...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Quintessential launches Chamère RTD cocktail with Emily in Paris producers International
image description
Avolta set to 'dazzle' with duty free stores at Macau International Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Cochin Duty Free unveils Last-Minute Shop and Shop on Wheels buggy Indian Sub Cont
image description
Delhi Duty Free adds Wise Monkey Rum to its duty free assortment International
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024: Digitally engaging consumers one-one-one International
image description
Spend a workday with... Julie Foley, Head of Retail Training, PR GTR International
image description
Tumi unveils Fall 2024 campaign with professional footballer Son Heung-Min International
image description
Davidoff Cigars unveils wine inspired Grand Cru Diademas Finas collection International
image description
MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights Europe
image description
Shinsegae DF installs transparent OLED displays at Incheon for first time Asia & Pacific
right