A strong performance from Asia Pacific airlines fuelled a +14.6%* increase in international passenger traffic demand in May year-on-year, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.

Pax growth for carriers in the region (+27%) outpaced those in Latin America (+15.9%), Africa (+14.1%), Europe (+11.7%), Middle East (+9.7%), and North America (+8.1%).

The result maintains Asian carriers as the largest contributor to industry-wide growth in May, accounting for 42% of the year-on-year increase.

Three of the regions surpassed their respective growth month-on-month, namely North America, Latin America and Europe, with the rest witnessing a deceleration in growth.

While overall growth in May slowed by four percentage points to 11ppt versus April, major international passenger route areas within Asia maintained double-digit growth (+32.5%), while route areas to and from the region performed strongly, with Africa – Asia (45%) producing the highest growth.

“The YoY of the route Asia – Middle East reached 9.5% against 12.7% in April 2024, the lowest figure among the route-pairs,” said IATA.

Overall passenger demand grew 10.7% for the month in question compared with May 2023.

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA said: “Strong demand for travel continues with airlines posting a 10.7% year-on-year increase in travel for May. Airlines filled 83.4% of their seats, a record for the month.

“With May ticket sales for early peak-season travel up nearly 6%, the growth trend shows no signs of abating.”

*Measured in revenue passenger kilometres.