How confident are you feeling about the global travel retail industry and your organisation’s performance in the channel this year? Help stakeholders keep track of sentiment by sharing your thoughts in the TR Confidence Tracker Q1 2024 flash poll, sponsored by Beam Suntory.

The Travel Retail (TR) Confidence Tracker, which launched at the beginning of 2023, is an important reference tool for stakeholders at all levels, providing a clear snapshot of how optimism levels are tracking among respondents.

The flash poll is conducted every quarter and attracts participation from a broad cross section of industry executives.

To date, leading stakeholders that have taken part include Erin Lillis, Travel Retail Director APAC, Lacoste; TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen; Abdulla Shihan, Senior Buyer and Merchandiser, Maldives Airports Company Limited (Maldives Duty Free); Zoe Farmer, Global Director Retail Management, gateretail; Anita Visvanath, Senior Category Manager, Retail inMotion, Steven Candries, Export & TR Director, Chocdecor/Belfine; Sven Adriaenssens, Sr Channel Manager TR&DF, Guylian; Nestlé ITR GM Stewart Dryburgh – and many more.

Join in today and make your voice heard.

The flash poll is open until noon (UK time) on Friday 19 April 2024.

Recapping on the results of the TR Confidence Tracker so far shows that optimism levels dwindled in 2023.

Stakeholder optimism about the global travel retail industry and their organisation’s performance in travel retail dropped by 17 percentage points over the course of the year.

As we reflect on the first three months of trading in 2024, it will be interesting to see how sentiment may have shifted once again.

It’s quick and easy to take part via our streamlined online survey portal and you can take part anonymously, if you wish.

There’s also the option to provide vital context for your sentiments by going on-the-record and and commenting on the dynamics that have influenced how you see the DF&TR industry and your business in the channel evolving.

Your comments will help our readers to stay informed of key influencing factors, as you see them. In turn, this can provide valuable food for thought when it comes to decision-making.



About the TR Confidence Tracker

The TRBusiness TR Confidence Tracker was launched at the beginning of 2023 to monitor confidence levels among DF&TR stakeholders, for the benefit of the industry as a whole.

The quarterly tracker provides a vital snapshot of how optimism levels among respondents track throughout the year to help stakeholders at all levels stay abreast of industry sentiment.

We encourage you to bookmark the results as a useful reference tool.

It takes just seconds to participate and you can take part anonymously or on-the-record.

TRBusiness greatly appreciates your input into this industry barometer and would like to thank you in advance for your expert opinion.

We’re looking forward to analysing your responses and presenting the latest findings to the industry.

