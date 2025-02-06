Dubai Duty Free-TerraPay deal allows shoppers to use preferred digital wallets

By Luke Barras-hill

DDF says the partnership with TerraPay will revolutionise the shopping experience for more than 100m customers, allowing them to shop seamlessly and conveniently.

Dubai Duty Free (DDF) has announced a partnership with global money movement firm TerraPay.

The tie-up allows travellers to make purchases conveniently using their home country digital wallets.

DDF will gain access to TerraPay’s network of more than 3.7 mobile wallets and its cross-border payments infrastructure to accept users’ preferred payment methods.

Leading mobile money operators such as Airtel Money, M-PESA and MTN MoMo are already on the platform.

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are reinforcing our commitment to empower our customers to make purchases using payment methods of their choice.

“Dubai Duty Free has always been at the forefront of harnessing technology and partnerships to offer the best to our customers, and now with access to TerraPay’s vast network, we’re excited to offer this new payment solution.

Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO at TerraPay.

“TerraPay aligns with our commitment to extend the reach of financial inclusion globally, which enables us to open up new and innovative forms of acceptance for a large segment of unserved populations, and we are proud of that.””

Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO at TerraPay, added: “Our partnership with Dubai Duty Free, the world’s largest single airport retailer, opened up new avenues for seamless digital wallet payments within its vast network at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International Airport utilising TerraPay’s robust cross-border payment infrastructure that has enabled us to deliver faster, more innovative, and transparent cross-border payment solutions to our partners around the world.

“This collaboration highlights the shared vision of TerraPay and Dubai Duty Free to redefine convenience and accessibility in payments, creating an inclusive ecosystem that puts customers first.

“This comes at a right time, with the launch of TerraPay’s Wallet Interoperability Council, to pave the way for the future of wallet interoperability, empowering consumers, and businesses to transact effortlessly across borders.”



