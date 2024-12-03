The Sustainability Pitch 2024 Session 1: Suntory Global Spirits

TRBusiness is delighted to announce the inaugural Sustainability Pitch session of TR Sustainability Week 2024 (2-6 December).

In the spotlight is Suntory Global Spirits, a global leader in premium spirits, with its Peatland Water Sanctuary submission.

This concentrates on the restoration and preservation of wetlands and peatlands as part of a multi-stakeholder collaboration involving the likes of the Scotch Whisky Association, Forestry and Land Scotland, and the RSPB.

The pitch carries commentary from several of the stakeholders, including Alistair Longwell, Head of Distilling and Environment at Suntory Global Spirits.

In a Q&A with the Sustainability Guardians, Longwell addresses the investment impact of an initiative within the context of what remains a limited percentage of total peat extraction as it concerns total whisky production.

He also quantifies how the cross-party alliance bringing to life the initiative is channelling its efforts into regenerative activities.

The Peatland Water Sanctuary initiative plays into Suntory Global Spirits’ ‘Proof Positive’ strategy, which accelerates environmental and social change across several pillars: Nature Positive, Consumer Positive and Community Positive.

Nature Positive covers actions from reducing water usage in the company’s operations and protecting and recharging water sources, progressing towards net zero carbon emissions across the value chain and supporting sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

Achievements in 2023 included the protection of 6,679 hectares of natural water sanctuaries, including the restoration of an additional 52.4 hectares of peatland and utilising regenerative techniques to farm 17% of the land used to produce its crops and ingredients.

