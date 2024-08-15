CDFG launches sportswear promotion alongside Jinjiang city government

By Benedict Evans |

Jinjiang, located in Fujian province, is known as a hub for private enterprises and entrepreneurs, as well as major Chinese sportswear brands like Anta, 361° and Xtep.

China Duty Free Group (CDFG) and the Jinjiang city government have launched an initiative to promote Chinese sportswear brands globally.

The “China Chic: Jinjiang Sportswear Brands” launch event, held on 11 August the cdf Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex, brought together a host of Chinese sportswear brands.

CDFG noted the fusion of traditional elements to the application of modern technology intends to reflect the confidence and pride of China’s burgeoning fashion industry.

 The Chinese travel retailer has created a dedicated ‘China Chic and Summer Fun’ themed exhibition. The exhibition is hosted at three locations: the cdf Haikou International Duty Free Shopping Complex; cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex; and cdf Haikou Duty Free Shop.

The Jinjiang collaboration expands CDFG’s partnerships with Chinese brands, and the event is part of CDFG’s efforts to support Hainan’s tourism industry and promote Chinese brands internationally.

CDFG added it is a staunch supporter of Chinese brands, fostering long-term partnerships with domestic companies.

The group has also created special areas in its duty free shops to showcase Chinese beauty products, providing a platform for these brands to connect with consumers.

Visitors can try the latest products and learn about the brands’ histories through interactive installations, with CDFG also noting it is intent on maintaining the sustained, stable and healthy growth of duty-free business, with a commitment to ‘customer-centred and market-oriented development’.

The company added it hopes to upgrade the value chain around duty-free business and extend the industrial chain in tourism retail, making further efforts to build itself into a world-class global tourist retailer as part of CTG’s effort to become a world-class tourism service group with global competitiveness.

