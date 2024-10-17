King Power ‘One Bangkok’ downtown store to grandstand on 25 October

By Luke Barras-hill |

The King Power City Boutique is set to open on Friday 25 October. Pictured is the travel retailer’s Rangnam downtown store.

King Power Corporation will inaugurate its latest downtown Bangkok store on 25 October, this publication can confirm.

Dubbed ‘King Power City Boutique’, the shop is housed in the Parade Building of the $3.9 billion mixed-used development ‘One Bangkok’.

As reported, the Thailand-based travel retailer led by CEO Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha revealed further details earlier this year of the new downtown duty free and duty paid shopping point of sale.

Situated in a high-trafficked location in the capital’s prime central business district at the intersection of Rama IV Road and Wireless Road, the leading shopping and lifestyle destination One Bangkok spans a lettable space of more than 160,000sq m.

In opening King Power City Boutique, the approach is to bring the King Power brand closer to key leisure, shopping, business and social districts where people live, shop and work with an oﬀer that converges modern luxury with city convenience.

According to King Power, the King Power City Boutique pledges ‘an experiential shopping journey in the city’ over two floors, split across dedicated areas including Scent Avenue, Sunglasses Street, Masterpieces, Timepiece Town, Thai Makers Market, Liquor Lane (1st floor) and Beauty Boulevard (2nd floor).

Tranche of local and luxury brands

Among the assortment of local and international brands is a raft of luxury and fashion labels from the likes of Balmain, Chloé, Gucci, Moncler, RayBan, Burberry, Balenciaga, Dior, Loewe, Oakley, Saint Laurent, Cartier, Emporio Armani, Maui Jim, Prada, Versace, Celine, Fendi, Miu Miu, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Yves Saint Laurent.

Several online reports have put the size of the store at more than 5,000sq m.

A view of the One Bangkok mixed use commercial and leisure district from nearby Lumpini Park. King Power will open a new shopping universe at the THB 120 billion integrated lifestyle, culture and retail metropolis, which is currently under construction. Source: Frasers Property.

One Bangkok, jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., is tipped to attract at least 90 million visitors a year with a customer mix weighted towards domestic Thai customers and foreign residents (60%), and foreign travellers (40%).

With a vision of a radically brand-new look King Power Store, the new King Power at One Bangkok store is an experiential shopping journey in the city, highlighted by artistic interiors by the world-renowned Hayon Studio with exclusive products and experiences, where every element is designed to elevate the travel shopping experience through unique selections of duty free and travel retail products,” Antares Cheng, Chief Commercial Officer, King Power Corporation, told this publication in the TRBusiness Top 10 International Operators.

Stay close to this publication for more on this story.

READ MORE: King Power readying next chapter at ‘One Bangkok’

READ MORE: King Power rides tourism surge as it eyes One Bangkok store opening

READ MORE: Thailand-China visa exemption hones King Power’s shopper targeting efforts

READ MORE: Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

Gebr. Heinemann completes expansion of Terminal 1 store at Vienna Airport

Gebr. Heinemann has expanded the footprint of its Main Shop Plaza in Vienna Airport Terminal 1...

image description image description
Europe

MAN to unveil 22 units as T2 nears completion

Manchester Airport (MAN) will unveil nearly two dozen new shops, restaurants and bars at...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Gulf Beverages partners with Dubai Duty Free for Beluga Vodka activation Middle East
image description
Duty Free Dynamics looks back on successful showing at TFWA Cannes News in Brief
image description
Valrhona thinks local with exclusive activation at Charles de Gaulle Airport Europe
image description
Setur Duty Free unveils Victoria’s Secret and Guess stores at Hamburg Airport Europe
image description
Charlotte Tilbury launches at Cyprus Duty Free in Larnaca Airport Europe
image description
Avolta extends Turkish presence with store at Çukurova International Airport Europe
image description
Brockmans Gin announces Wÿld limited edition to buyers at TFWA WE Cannes International
image description
MEADFA gives update on upcoming conference and sustainability charter Middle East
image description
Pushback on softening consumer spend as traffic rises, DDF tells brands Middle East
image description
Clarins unveils ninth edition Double Serum with extensive GTR campaign International
right