King Power ‘One Bangkok’ downtown store to grandstand on 25 October

King Power Corporation will inaugurate its latest downtown Bangkok store on 25 October, this publication can confirm.

Dubbed ‘King Power City Boutique’, the shop is housed in the Parade Building of the $3.9 billion mixed-used development ‘One Bangkok’.

As reported, the Thailand-based travel retailer led by CEO Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha revealed further details earlier this year of the new downtown duty free and duty paid shopping point of sale.

Situated in a high-trafficked location in the capital’s prime central business district at the intersection of Rama IV Road and Wireless Road, the leading shopping and lifestyle destination One Bangkok spans a lettable space of more than 160,000sq m.

In opening King Power City Boutique, the approach is to bring the King Power brand closer to key leisure, shopping, business and social districts where people live, shop and work with an oﬀer that converges modern luxury with city convenience.

According to King Power, the King Power City Boutique pledges ‘an experiential shopping journey in the city’ over two floors, split across dedicated areas including Scent Avenue, Sunglasses Street, Masterpieces, Timepiece Town, Thai Makers Market, Liquor Lane (1st floor) and Beauty Boulevard (2nd floor).

Tranche of local and luxury brands

Among the assortment of local and international brands is a raft of luxury and fashion labels from the likes of Balmain, Chloé, Gucci, Moncler, RayBan, Burberry, Balenciaga, Dior, Loewe, Oakley, Saint Laurent, Cartier, Emporio Armani, Maui Jim, Prada, Versace, Celine, Fendi, Miu Miu, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Yves Saint Laurent.

Several online reports have put the size of the store at more than 5,000sq m.

One Bangkok, jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd., and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co., is tipped to attract at least 90 million visitors a year with a customer mix weighted towards domestic Thai customers and foreign residents (60%), and foreign travellers (40%).

“With a vision of a radically brand-new look King Power Store, the new King Power at One Bangkok store is an experiential shopping journey in the city, highlighted by artistic interiors by the world-renowned Hayon Studio with exclusive products and experiences, where every element is designed to elevate the travel shopping experience through unique selections of duty free and travel retail products,” Antares Cheng, Chief Commercial Officer, King Power Corporation, told this publication in the TRBusiness Top 10 International Operators.

Stay close to this publication for more on this story.

