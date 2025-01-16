Lotte Duty Free has introduced a robot bartender concept at its duty free store at Gimpo International Airport.

Created in collaboration with Doosan Robots, the robot bartender is making its first appearance at a duty free shop in a Korean airport.

The robot bartender, first introduced by the South Korean travel retailer at Singapore Changi Airport, offers visitors personalised liquor recommendations using Artificial Intelligence analysis.

The robot bartender, which is equipped with Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese languages, can take a picture of a customer’s face in-store before performing an analysis using AI to determine and suggest serves based on their emotions.

Customers purchasing alcohol in tasting events from Hennessy Cognac and Glenfiddich single malt Scotch whisky received robot bartender liquor tickets that could be used to taste the liquid or receive buying recommendations.

Lotte won a competitive tender for the Gimpo Airport L&T and other (DF2) business in March last year and opened a temporary L&T unit in April.

Lotte Duty Free officially opened its L&T store in December last year.

It offers more than 100 brands including House of Suntory, Ballantine’s, Johnnie Walker, Royal Salute and tobacco products KT&G and Philip Morris alongside a speciality Champagne section stocking various prestige labels including Krug, Les Caves de Champagne and Dom Perignon.

It has also held the beauty (DF1) concession for several years.

A Lotte Duty Free representative said: “Lotte Duty Free Gimpo Airport Store has prepared a wide range of products and enjoyable experiences to meet the diverse needs of customers. We will continue to do our best to satisfy customers.”

