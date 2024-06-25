Lotte Duty Free says it will enact several emergency measures in a bid to streamline its organisational structure and improve fiscal efficiencies.

These include restructuring high-intensity business units, slimming down its workforce, a declared cut of 20% in executive salaries, according to an announcement made today (25 June).

It is gathered a voluntary retirement plan is also under consideration, various South Korean media outlets have reported.

TRBusiness has reached out to Lotte Duty Free for comment.

Lotte says the ‘emergency management declaration’, revealed by CEO Ju Nam Kim in a circular to employees via the company’s bulletin board, is designed to ‘lay the foundation for a rebound’.

The decision has been taken in view of contracting consumer sentiment post-Covid, exacerbated by the global economic downturn and coupled with the challenging landscape faced by South Korea’s domestic duty free industry, burdened by inflation, high exchange rates and shifting consumption trends (including the lack of Chinese tourists).

Profitability ‘deterioration’

Ju Nam Kim, CEO, Lotte Duty Free stated: “We have endured a difficult time since the pandemic with expectations for market recovery, but growth has stopped and profitability has deteriorated due to high inflation, high exchange rates, and rapid changes in the external environment.

“We want to overcome the immediate crisis and create a foundation for a rebound through a pre-emptive emergency management system change.” One such measure is said to be the stabilisation of profits through cost reductions and enhancing the competitiveness of its Lotte World Tower store by concentrating on improving customer flows.

As a result, the company has decided to reduce the size of its Tower store of the branch’s 19th floor that was expanded to cover 4,599sq m in June 2017 in response to increased customer volumes, notably from the Chinese.

"I believe in Lotte Duty Free's ability and ability to overcome crises as a market leader that we have built over the past 45 years," added Kim. "If we quickly innovate our management structure and prepare for the future in a changed market, our status as a 100-year-old company will be enhanced and our pride will shine brighter."