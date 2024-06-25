Lotte DF eyeing executives’ pay cut amid ’emergency recovery plan’
By Luke Barras-hill |
Lotte Duty Free says it will enact several emergency measures in a bid to streamline its organisational structure and improve fiscal efficiencies.
These include restructuring high-intensity business units, slimming down its workforce, a declared cut of 20% in executive salaries, according to an announcement made today (25 June).
It is gathered a voluntary retirement plan is also under consideration, various South Korean media outlets have reported.
TRBusiness has reached out to Lotte Duty Free for comment.
Lotte says the ‘emergency management declaration’, revealed by CEO Ju Nam Kim in a circular to employees via the company’s bulletin board, is designed to ‘lay the foundation for a rebound’.
The decision has been taken in view of contracting consumer sentiment post-Covid, exacerbated by the global economic downturn and coupled with the challenging landscape faced by South Korea’s domestic duty free industry, burdened by inflation, high exchange rates and shifting consumption trends (including the lack of Chinese tourists).
Profitability ‘deterioration’
