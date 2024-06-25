Lotte DF eyeing executives’ pay cut amid ’emergency recovery plan’

By Luke Barras-hill |

Lotte Duty Free has announced a move into emergency management, ushering in workforce productivity improvements through company-wide restructuring and performance enhancement training, among several measures.

Lotte Duty Free says it will enact several emergency measures in a bid to streamline its organisational structure and improve fiscal efficiencies.

These include restructuring high-intensity business units, slimming down its workforce, a declared cut of 20% in executive salaries, according to an announcement made today (25 June).

It is gathered a voluntary retirement plan is also under consideration, various South Korean media outlets have reported.

TRBusiness has reached out to Lotte Duty Free for comment.

Lotte says the ‘emergency management declaration’, revealed by CEO Ju Nam Kim in a circular to employees via the company’s bulletin board, is designed to ‘lay the foundation for a rebound’.

The decision has been taken in view of contracting consumer sentiment post-Covid, exacerbated by the global economic downturn and coupled with the challenging landscape faced by South Korea’s domestic duty free industry, burdened by inflation, high exchange rates and shifting consumption trends (including the lack of Chinese tourists).

Profitability ‘deterioration’

Ju Nam Kim, CEO, Lotte Duty Free stated: “We have endured a difficult time since the pandemic with expectations for market recovery, but growth has stopped and profitability has deteriorated due to high inflation, high exchange rates, and rapid changes in the external environment.
Lotte Duty Free

Ju Nam Kim, CEO, Lotte Duty Free is confident in the company’s ability to overcome crises.

“We want to overcome the immediate crisis and create a foundation for a rebound through a pre-emptive emergency management system change.”
One such measure is said to be the stabilisation of profits through cost reductions and enhancing the competitiveness of its Lotte World Tower store by concentrating on improving customer flows.
As a result, the company has decided to reduce the size of its Tower store of the branch’s 19th floor that was expanded to cover 4,599sq m in June 2017 in response to increased customer volumes, notably from the Chinese.
“I believe in Lotte Duty Free’s ability and ability to overcome crises as a market leader that we have built over the past 45 years,” added Kim.
“If we quickly innovate our management structure and prepare for the future in a changed market, our status as a 100-year-old company will be enhanced and our pride will shine brighter.”

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: June/July issue + Top 10 Airports

The TRBusiness June/July 2024 edition, featuring the Top 10 Airports report, is now available...

image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
International

M1nd-set publishes new research into luxury shopping trends in travel retail

New research, published by Swiss-based research agency m1nd-set, has revealed males,...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST Europe
image description
Coty unveils Gucci The Alchemist's Garden The Heart of Leo Eau de Parfum International
image description
TR agency CircleSquare appoints Cherifa Ben Slamia as Global CEO Asia & Pacific
image description
SEA Milan Airports and 2.0 & Partners ink CX contract for MXP and LIN Europe
image description
Walker’s Shortbread launches travel friendly Wee Shorties snacking range International
image description
Fraas announces takeover of Loevenich brand with immediate effect International
image description
Mondelez World Travel Retail marks Eid al-Adha with new Toblerone design International
image description
Guerlain celebrates Parfumerie d'Art pop-up with DFS at Macau Galaxy Asia & Pacific
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live International
image description
'Snoopy Market' pop-up arrives at Lotte Duty Free Myeongdong store Asia & Pacific
right