Mars Wrigley ITR to showcase regional focus at TFWA AP

By Benedict Evans

MWITR will showcase its updated product range at TFWA Asia Pacific.

Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (MWITR) is returning to TFWA Asia Pacific in 2024 to showcase the evolution of the M&M brand in the region.

Its ambition is to drive footfall into the confectionery category through a regional focus. MWITR said it believes the opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region to grow the confectionery sector remain huge for three key reasons:  impulse purchasing, good margins, and low maintenance products. 

It added however, one of the biggest challenges in the region is to drive footfall into the category, which is under-developed – particularly in China compared to the rest of the world.

“Travellers and shoppers need a reason to come into the category, and when they are there – to buy. It is our job to make this happen and convert this opportunity,” said Marcus Hudson, Sales Director at MWITR.

In order to do so, Hudson said the focus will be on bringing local festivals to life on the shop floor, creating impactful touch points and celebrating regional cultures.

Product innovations

The company will showcase its latest product innovations at TFWA Asia Pacific too

The 310g M&M’S Mini’s  contain milk chocolate lentils with a crunchy crust in different colours, while M&M’S Peanut and Crispy and Maltesers Global Traveller Passports are gifting options containing 6 to 8 single bags.

MWITR said it had also made progress with its ‘Transaction Zone’ concept, an internal consultancy of front-end experts used to identify and implement market solutions that help category managers, store operations, and shoppers.

“We will share some of the astounding results we have been experiencing in Europe, and a clear plan to continue to drive this in Asia,” commented Hudson.

READ MORE: Mars Wrigley ITR pushing moment-led strategy at IAADFS Summit of Americas

READ MORE: Mars Wrigley ITR and ARI debut transaction zone areas at Dublin Airport

