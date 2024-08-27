Shinsegae DF collaborates with Seobo Art Foundation at Incheon

Shinsegae Duty Free, in collaboration with the Seobo Art Foundation, has launched the “Park Seo-Bo X Paul+Bani Art Space,” art project at Incheon International Airport.

This project features a convergence of contemporary and traditional art, showcasing the works of the late master of Dansaekhwa, Park Seo-Bo, alongside Shinsegae’s characters, Paul and Bani.

The Seobo Art Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the legacy of Park Seo-Bo, one of Korea’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

The foundation supports various cultural and artistic initiatives, ensuring that Park Seo-Bo’s contributions to art are recognized and appreciated by future generations.

The art space will be open to the public from 24 August 24 to 24 September, on the first floor of the Transportation Center at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport.

Shinsegae Duty Free (Shinsegae DF) said this initiative is part of the Korea International Art Fair, offering travelers and art enthusiasts a chance to witness Park Seo-Bo’s artistic journey while enjoying the charm of Paul and Bani.

Paul and Bani meet a Master’s Work

Known for previous collaborations with global fashion brand Off-White and singer-songwriter Naul, Paul and Bani is pivoting to the meditative and abstract world of Park Seo-Bo.

Shinsegae DF noted in this special exhibition, Paul and Bani will reinterpret Park Seo-Bo’s “Ecriture 130119,” which it said captures the essence of Park’s artistic philosophy and personal memories.

The yellow-hued “Ecriture 130119” is said to reflect the smile of Park Seo-Bo’s wife, set against a backdrop of oilseed flowers, blending personal emotion with abstract expression.

70 Years of Artistic Innovation

The exhibition, “Park Seo-Bo: 70 Years of Art, A Journey of Self-Discipline and Challenge,” offers visitors a deep dive into the evolving techniques and thematic explorations which have defined Park Seo-Bo’s career.

Featured works include Park’s renowned “Ecriture” series, alongside never-before-seen pieces from his early career.

The exhibition highlights include the “Protoplasm” series from the 1950s, which captures the complex emotions of youth during wartime, and the “Genetic” series from the 1960s, which integrates traditional Korean colors and geometric abstractions.

These works are celebrated as pivotal contributions to Korean contemporary art.

Bridging Art and Commerce

A representative from Shinsegae Duty Free commented: “Following our successful collaborations with Eastern Edition, Naul, and Portrait Report, we are honored to partner with the Seobo Art Foundation to showcase the works of Park Seo-Bo, a luminary in Korean art.

As the largest duty-free operator at Incheon International Airport, Shinsegae Duty Free is committed to offering unique experiences that connect our customers with the world of art through innovative projects and collaborations.”

Shinsegae DF said it hopes this art project will reaffirm its dedication to fostering cultural appreciation and enhancing the travel experience for visitors to Incheon International Airport.

