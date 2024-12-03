TFWA shares programme details for 2025 Asia Pacific gathering

Tax Free World Association (TFWA) has announced the agenda for next year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference (11-15 May).

As reported, the event will return to the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Last year’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference drew 3,126 attendees – a rise on the 3,029 visitors who attended in 2023.

The traditional welcome cocktail for the 2024 event will take place on Sunday 11 May at the Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, with the dress code being cocktail dress and business attire.

The TFWA Asia Pacific Conference will begin at 9:00 in the Grand Ballroom on Level 5 of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Monday 12 May and include a networking coffee break and lunch.

Following the conference, the exhibition and TFWA i.lab Asia will open and the TFWA ONE2ONE meeting service will commence.

Day one will culminate with the TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge, which will take place on level four of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Here, delegates will be able to network in a relaxed setting with colleagues, business partners and friends.

TFWA will provide additional space and food to guests in an enhancement to the itinerary.

Return of workshops and TFWA i.lab Asia

On day two on Tuesday 13 May, delegates will be welcomed to the Begonia Room on Level 3 of the Sands Expo and Convention Centre for the first workshop.

The exhibition floor will open from 9:00 until 18:00, when delegates will be invited again to the TFWA Asia Pacific Lounge at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

On day 3 on Wednesday 14 May, delegates will have the chance to attend a final workshop (details to follow) before the exhibition opens for its penultimate day.

Proceedings will come to a close on Thursday 15 May at 17:00.

The TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference returns to the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore in May.For the 2025 edition, TFWA says it will introduce new furniture designs and digital facilities to enhancing the delegate experience.

Meanwhile, TFWA i.lab Asia will shed light on companies using disruptive technologies to transform travel retail.

Visitors can hear from representatives of exhibiting companies during i.lab pitch sessions held throughout the week to offer an interactive way to learn about the enterprises.

Changi Airport is the Official Host sponsor for the event, alongside Platinum sponsor Avolta, charging station sponsor Skross and networking coffee break sponsor Lindt. More sponsors are to be announced soon, adds TFWA.

Erik Juul-Mortensen, President, TFWA said: “For nearly 30 years following TFWA’s inaugural event in Asia in 1995, the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference has been an essential diary date for duty free and travel retail professionals in the region and beyond. I’m certain it will be yet another stimulating and engaging week.”