Penfolds’ Grange by Nigo debuts in European TR at Copenhagen Airport

By Faye Bartle |

Penfolds Grange by Nigo

Penfolds’ Grange by Nigo collection teams luxury design with traditional winemaking.

Penfolds’ limited edition Grange by Nigo collection has made its European travel retail debut at Copenhagen Airport.

Grange by Nigo is born from an ongoing collaboration between Penfolds and Nigo, the creative director of Human Made.

Teaming luxury design with traditional winemaking, it marks Penfolds’ first designer reinterpretation of its signature wine.

The collection can be found at Copenhagen Airport’s concept store, Gatezero, with Gebr. Heinemann.

Limited edition gift box collectibles are showcased in sleek mesh displays, against a backdrop of red and white shelving.

A conveyor belt at the base of the display nods to the theme of ‘global transit’.

A promotional pillar takeover is also in place, which reinterprets the urban gallery retail experience that premiered at Sydney Airport earlier this year for the collection’s launch at the Australia hub.

Each gift box exudes Nigo’s signature style, with vibrant, bold grape graphics and a ‘reimagined’ Penfolds logo in the Human Made typography.

Each collector’s item is individually numbered and comes with a Nigo-designed bandana, bottle neck tag and certificate of authenticity.

Penfolds Grange by Nigo

The Penfolds Grange by Nigo collection display at Gatezero.

“Culturally driven experiences are key to propelling Penfolds forward and transcending the traditional wine category,” said Michael Jackson, Global Director – Global Travel at Penfolds.

“Younger generations are at the forefront of setting trends and shaping markets. It’s crucial that we engage with them through the realms of fashion, design and travel.

“This launch focuses on cultural relevance, aiming to connect with this influential demographic by integrating culture-led experiences into our offerings.

“We are grateful for our fruitful collaboration with Gebr. Heinemann, with whom we share a vision for premiumisation.

“Together, we are committed to setting a new standard for luxury and innovation in the wine category.”

Penfolds Grange by Nigo

Left: A promotional pillar takeover is in place at Copenhagen Airport. Right: A close up of the packaging.

In related news, Nigo’s debut Penfolds project, One by Penfolds, is set to expand its presence in global travel retail through Gebr. Heinemann later this year.

The collection celebrates ‘what makes people unique, but also the things that bring people together’, as represented by the winemaking regions from where the range is made around the world.

Nigo designed four animal motifs to feature on the wine labels – a crocodile, rooster, bear and panda (China exclusive) – to represent the winemaking regions where the wines are sourced (Australia, France, America and China respectively).

One By Penfolds

Four animal motifs feature on the wine labels for One by Penfolds.

“The collaboration between Penfolds and Nigo is shaping a new era of customer engagement in global travel,” said Ruediger Stelkens, Director Purchasing Liquor, Tobacco and Confectionery at Gebr. Heinemann.

“Innovation drives footfall, and this phenomenal partnership is set to transform the wine shopping experience by drawing travellers with a truly unique offering.

“It’s an honour to be a part of Penfolds 180-year milestone celebrations with these activations and we are excited to witness the traveller response unfold.”

READ MORE: Penfolds Changi shop-in-shop a ‘new chapter’ in digital wine retail

READ MORE: Penfolds and Heinemann Australia offer oceanic activation at Sydney Airport

READ MORE: TWE launches Penfolds V into travel retail at Sydney International

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
Europe

Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST

Retail has boomed at Istanbul Airport (IST) and the momentum is set to continue this year, even...

image description image description
Europe

JSC Lithuanian Airports announces upcoming tender for duty free shops

The Vilnius and Kaunas branches of the JSC Lithuanian Airports, acting on behalf of...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Setur Duty Free records impressive 40% turnover growth in 2023 Europe
image description
Elizabeth Arden activates new White Tea Eau Florale EDT in travel retail International
image description
Spend a workday with... Julie Foley, Head of Retail Training, PR GTR International
image description
AOT to begin reclamation process following Skytrax audit report Asia & Pacific
image description
Davidoff Cigars unveils wine inspired Grand Cru Diademas Finas collection International
image description
Cochin Airport solicits bidder interest in implementing AI-based airport app Indian Sub Cont
image description
Dr.Ci:Labo spotlights skincare heroes & shares strategy to drive conversion Asia & Pacific
image description
King Power partners With AOTGA to launch inclusion campaign Asia & Pacific
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024: Unlocking the new Chinese travel retail shopper Asia & Pacific
image description
Ferrero debuts Belgian biscuit brand Delacre in GTR at Brussels Airport International
right