Penfolds’ limited edition Grange by Nigo collection has made its European travel retail debut at Copenhagen Airport.

Grange by Nigo is born from an ongoing collaboration between Penfolds and Nigo, the creative director of Human Made.

Teaming luxury design with traditional winemaking, it marks Penfolds’ first designer reinterpretation of its signature wine.

The collection can be found at Copenhagen Airport’s concept store, Gatezero, with Gebr. Heinemann.

Limited edition gift box collectibles are showcased in sleek mesh displays, against a backdrop of red and white shelving.

A conveyor belt at the base of the display nods to the theme of ‘global transit’.

A promotional pillar takeover is also in place, which reinterprets the urban gallery retail experience that premiered at Sydney Airport earlier this year for the collection’s launch at the Australia hub.

Each gift box exudes Nigo’s signature style, with vibrant, bold grape graphics and a ‘reimagined’ Penfolds logo in the Human Made typography.

Each collector’s item is individually numbered and comes with a Nigo-designed bandana, bottle neck tag and certificate of authenticity.

“Culturally driven experiences are key to propelling Penfolds forward and transcending the traditional wine category,” said Michael Jackson, Global Director – Global Travel at Penfolds.

“Younger generations are at the forefront of setting trends and shaping markets. It’s crucial that we engage with them through the realms of fashion, design and travel.

“This launch focuses on cultural relevance, aiming to connect with this influential demographic by integrating culture-led experiences into our offerings.

“We are grateful for our fruitful collaboration with Gebr. Heinemann, with whom we share a vision for premiumisation.

“Together, we are committed to setting a new standard for luxury and innovation in the wine category.”

In related news, Nigo’s debut Penfolds project, One by Penfolds, is set to expand its presence in global travel retail through Gebr. Heinemann later this year.

The collection celebrates ‘what makes people unique, but also the things that bring people together’, as represented by the winemaking regions from where the range is made around the world.

Nigo designed four animal motifs to feature on the wine labels – a crocodile, rooster, bear and panda (China exclusive) – to represent the winemaking regions where the wines are sourced (Australia, France, America and China respectively).

“The collaboration between Penfolds and Nigo is shaping a new era of customer engagement in global travel,” said Ruediger Stelkens, Director Purchasing Liquor, Tobacco and Confectionery at Gebr. Heinemann.

“Innovation drives footfall, and this phenomenal partnership is set to transform the wine shopping experience by drawing travellers with a truly unique offering.

“It’s an honour to be a part of Penfolds 180-year milestone celebrations with these activations and we are excited to witness the traveller response unfold.”

