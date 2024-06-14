Rome Fiumicino Airport is location for first Cartier airport boutique in Italy

By Luke Barras-hill |

French luxury goods maison Cartier has unveiled its maiden airport boutique in Italy this month at Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO).

The boutique, opened in collaboration with Italian jewellery and watch-making firm Rocca, is situated at Terminal 3, Gate E.

It offers a full range of skus, including jewellery, timepieces, leathergoods, fragrance, and accessories.

Visitors will encounter arches, domes, marble columns and flooring, cream ivory hues and intricate detailing that reflect the timeless opulence of Roman architecture.

An expansive entrance and interior design is accented by Cartier’s signature champagne gold aesthetic, blending history with modernity.

Elegant chandeliers light the space, while an eye-catching mural showcases the maison’s emblematic panther alongside the famed Colosseum.

Reinforcing a presence in Italy

Meanwhile, a private salon inspired by Italy’s gardens acts as an intimate space, adorned with lush green elements to evoke a sense of tranquillity and natural beauty.

The airport boutique reinforces Cartier’s presence in Italy since it entered Milan half a century ago.

The new Cartier airport boutique at FCO is described as ‘a captivating gateway to timeless design, celebrating creativity and craftsmanship for global travellers across Europe and beyond’.

Virginie Martignac, Global Travel Retail Director at Cartier, commented: “The inaugural Cartier airport boutique in Italy, made possible through our partnership with Rocca, marks an exciting addition to our extensive boutique portfolio across major European airports.

“Rome is a dynamic and unmissable travel destination, and the boutique is carefully curated with the needs of travellers in mind. We hope that our newly opened boutique at Rome Fiumicino Airport will foster meaningful conversations with travellers and build long-lasting relationships for those exploring Europe and nearby destinations.”

Fabrizio Giaccon, Sales and Marketing Director at Rocca Retail, added: “We are delighted to partner with Cartier on its first airport boutique in Italy, as we both share a common vision to bring the most memorable and highly curated shopping experience for luxury and jewellery enthusiasts.

The French luxury maison says its airport boutique reflects the timeless beauty and elements found within Roman architecture such as arches, domes and columns.

“Dedication and a strong service culture have always been the cornerstones of Rocca ever since it was founded, with outstanding customer care that translates into excellent pre-sale and after sales assistance.

“For this reason, we not only celebrate a new prestigious opening, but above all the relationship between two brands becomes stronger year after year.”

