Select international travellers can avail of greater discounts and rewards on their duty free shopping purchases under a new enterprise between Delhi Duty Free Services (DDFS) and ICICI Bank.

The exclusive tie-up with the Indian financial institution allows ICICI Bank credit card holders to avail of savings ranging between INR 500/$5.9 to INR 2,500/$29.7 during their travels.

Tailored offers are being activated during key holidays and festivals such as Diwali and bolstered by existing in-store promotions.

Under a current scheme, ICICI Bank credit card holders can save up to INR 500 (5% off on a minimum purchase of INR 5,500; offer not applicable on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card).

“Delhi Duty Free has always been a symbol of excellence, providing world-class products and an unmatched shopping experience,” said DDFS. “This partnership with ICICI Bank elevates that commitment, ensuring that international travellers not only enjoy their shopping but also maximise their savings like never before.

“With this initiative, Delhi Duty Free reaffirms its leadership in the duty free industry, offering its valued global customers the very best. ICICI Bank credit cardholders can now travel the world with the confidence of receiving exclusive deals at one of the premier duty free shopping destinations.”

READ MORE: Dior La Collection Privée pops up at Delhi Airport with Delhi Duty Free

READ MORE: Delhi Duty Free adds Wise Monkey Rum to its duty free assortment