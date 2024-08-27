DDFS partnership with ICICI Bank ‘redefines shopping benefits’

By Luke Barras-hill |

Delhi Duty Free’s flagship store at Delhi Indira Gandi International Airport Terminal 3.

Select international travellers can avail of greater discounts and rewards on their duty free shopping purchases under a new enterprise between Delhi Duty Free Services (DDFS) and ICICI Bank.

The exclusive tie-up with the Indian financial institution allows ICICI Bank credit card holders to avail of savings ranging between INR 500/$5.9 to INR 2,500/$29.7 during their travels.

Tailored offers are being activated during key holidays and festivals such as Diwali and bolstered by existing in-store promotions.

Under a current scheme, ICICI Bank credit card holders can save up to INR 500 (5% off on a minimum purchase of INR 5,500; offer not applicable on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card).

“Delhi Duty Free has always been a symbol of excellence, providing world-class products and an unmatched shopping experience,” said DDFS. “This partnership with ICICI Bank elevates that commitment, ensuring that international travellers not only enjoy their shopping but also maximise their savings like never before.

“With this initiative, Delhi Duty Free reaffirms its leadership in the duty free industry, offering its valued global customers the very best. ICICI Bank credit cardholders can now travel the world with the confidence of receiving exclusive deals at one of the premier duty free shopping destinations.”

READ MORE: Dior La Collection Privée pops up at Delhi Airport with Delhi Duty Free

READ MORE: Delhi Duty Free adds Wise Monkey Rum to its duty free assortment

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

TRBusiness is pleased to reveal today (1 August) the finalists of the 2024 Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description image description
International

Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q2 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
On Location: The Balvenie Fifty Collection hits GTR International
image description
Ted Baker store closures at UK airports; Heathrow talks replacement plans Europe
image description
Global Travel Retail Awards Finalists celebrate being 'Voted by Shoppers' International
image description
WHSmith North America celebrates Chicago concessions openings The Americas
image description
Diversifying business the key for fast-moving Kreol International
image description
Brockman's Gin promotes sustainable manufacturing with new bottle design International
image description
Edinburgh Gin launches The Meadows exclusively at its WDF boutique at EDI Europe
image description
Guerlain launches Abeille Royale Rich Cream and Care-in-Mousse International
image description
Tito’s Handmade Vodka expands travel retail presence with Unifree and ATU Europe
image description
Le Marché Duty Free expands Eurotunnel offer with new shop Europe
right