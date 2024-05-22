Global travel retailer Avolta has launched Eugenio Andrades’ Legacy, a global initiative to support children with neurological disabilities.

On the one-year anniversary of Andrades’ passing, Avolta is honouring the memory of the well-liked and respected senior industry executive by advancing a cause close to his heart: uplifting and supporting children with neurological disabilities.

Eugenio Andrades’ Legacy will champion projects that promote social inclusion via sports and provide necessary treatment resources to NGOs to aid those with physical, intellectual and sensory challenges.

It will serve as an umbrella to initiatives connecting with children while pledging guardianship for selected projects for long-lasting societal impact.

The first projects are due to begin in Spain, Andrades’ homeland, in partnership with Fundación Deporte y Desafío [Sport and Challenge], Fundación Cadete and Fundación Bobath.

The trio of projects will focus on improving child and young person developmental needs, particularly those with neurological issues, using sport to foster inclusion, effort and perseverance.

In a statement, Avolta says the Legacy initiative is a tribute to Andrades’ life and values, ones that are synonymous with the organisation’s commitment to making positive differences to the lives who require it most.

The initiative also ties directly into a focal area of Avolta’s Global Community Engagement Strategy: supporting healthcare for individuals with special needs through fundraising for medical care and rare disease research.

Camillo Rossotto, Avolta’s Chief ESG and Public Affairs Officer, will lead the initiative as part of the company’s broader Global Community Engagement Strategy.

Paula Dávila, a physiotherapist specialising in neurological pathology and caring for people with special needs, will play a crucial advisory role.

Meanwhile, Andrades’ wife Paula is dedicated to continuing Andrades’ vision for a more inclusive world to futureproof his legacy.

Xavier Rossinyol, CEO, Avolta said: “In memory of Eugenio Andrades, a cherished colleague, mentor to many and friend to countless at Avolta and the wider travel industry, we announce the launch of Eugenio Andrades’ Legacy. We remember with great fondness the man who loved his wife, his family, his job, tennis and Star Wars.

“With this initiative we pay tribute to his values and personality, striving to create lasting change for children with neurological disabilities, continuing Eugenio’s legacy of kindness and commitment. We cannot think of a better way to honour this extraordinary person who is deeply missed.”