Avolta continues Eugenio Andrades’ legacy with far-reaching global initiative

By Luke Barras-hill |

The ‘Legacy’ initiative pays tribute to Eugenio Andrades’ life and values.

Global travel retailer Avolta has launched Eugenio Andrades’ Legacy, a global initiative to support children with neurological disabilities.

On the one-year anniversary of Andrades’ passing, Avolta is honouring the memory of the well-liked and respected senior industry executive by advancing a cause close to his heart: uplifting and supporting children with neurological disabilities.

Eugenio Andrades’ Legacy will champion projects that promote social inclusion via sports and provide necessary treatment resources to NGOs to aid those with physical, intellectual and sensory challenges.

It will serve as an umbrella to initiatives connecting with children while pledging guardianship for selected projects for long-lasting societal impact.

The first projects are due to begin in Spain, Andrades’ homeland, in partnership with Fundación Deporte y Desafío [Sport and Challenge], Fundación Cadete and Fundación Bobath.

The trio of projects will focus on improving child and young person developmental needs, particularly those with neurological issues, using sport to foster inclusion, effort and perseverance.

In a statement, Avolta says the Legacy initiative is a tribute to Andrades’ life and values, ones that are synonymous with the organisation’s commitment to making positive differences to the lives who require it most.

The initiative also ties directly into a focal area of Avolta’s Global Community Engagement Strategy: supporting healthcare for individuals with special needs through fundraising for medical care and rare disease research.

Camillo Rossotto, Avolta’s Chief ESG and Public Affairs Officer, will lead the initiative as part of the company’s broader Global Community Engagement Strategy.

Paula Dávila, a physiotherapist specialising in neurological pathology and caring for people with special needs, will play a crucial advisory role.

Meanwhile, Andrades’ wife Paula is dedicated to continuing Andrades’ vision for a more inclusive world to futureproof his legacy.

Xavier Rossinyol, CEO, Avolta said: “In memory of Eugenio Andrades, a cherished colleague, mentor to many and friend to countless at Avolta and the wider travel industry, we announce the launch of Eugenio Andrades’ Legacy. We remember with great fondness the man who loved his wife, his family, his job, tennis and Star Wars.

“With this initiative we pay tribute to his values and personality, striving to create lasting change for children with neurological disabilities, continuing Eugenio’s legacy of kindness and commitment. We cannot think of a better way to honour this extraordinary person who is deeply missed.”

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
TFWA AP: Singapore-based CoLab APAC to display expansion plans Asia & Pacific
image description
Shiseido Travel Retail launches first activation at CDFG's Sanya complex Asia & Pacific
image description
BREAKING: Heinemann snares new Noida Airport duty free contract Indian Sub Cont
image description
Ospree Duty Free strikes JV with King Power Intl Singapore in expansion push Asia & Pacific
image description
Suntory Global Spirits marks new era with stellar Singapore showcase Asia & Pacific
image description
Travel Blue introduces new luggage line into travel retail in time for TFWA AP International
image description
Victorinox partners with TR Consumer Forum as Coffee Break Sponsor International
image description
BREAKING: Colm McLoughlin to retire as Cidambi takes on DDF reins as MD Middle East
image description
King Power Group Hong Kong opens Marc Jacobs unit at Changi Airport T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
TRBusiness Summit Shorts: Maker’s Mark on pursuit of ‘liquid innovation’ The Americas
right