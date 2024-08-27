Go Travel announces two key appointments to its leadership team

By Faye Bartle |

Hetal Shah and Jonathan Tomkin.

Global travel solutions company Go Travel has made two high-profile appointments to its leadership team: Hetal Shah as Head of Supply Chain and Jonathan Tomkin as Head of Sales for the UK and International accounts.

With a strong background in planning and production, Shah is described as a ‘highly experienced leader with multi-brand expertise across the retail supply chain and procurement functions’.

Her career includes a 10-year tenure at Hunter Boots, where she played a key role in the accessories, apparel and footwear sectors.

At Go Travel, Shah will spearhead efforts to optimise the company’s supply chain operations, ensuring efficiency and innovation as the company continues to grow.

Based in the UK, Tomkin will play a pivotal role in driving sales strategies and expanding Go Travel’s footprint in both domestic and global markets.

He brings over 14 years of diverse experience across sectors including baby products, gifts, games, home, cleaning and beauty to the role and a ‘deep understanding of market dynamics’.

“We are thrilled to have Hetal and Jonathan onboard,” said Glenn Rogers, Vice Chairman of Go Travel.

“They join at a really exciting time for Go Travel, where we are working on a new structure that positions us for even greater growth and innovation.

“Their expertise and leadership will be key as we continue to expand our services and reach new heights in the global travel industry.”

The appointments form part of Go Travel’s broader strategy to strengthen its leadership team as it continues its ongoing expansion efforts.

image description
International

REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

TRBusiness is pleased to reveal today (1 August) the finalists of the 2024 Global Travel Retail...

image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description
International

Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q2 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description

