Nemiroff highlights consumer-centric focus with De Luxe Reserve relaunch

Ukrainian vodka brand Nemiroff is set to unveil significant updates to its premium portfolio at the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes (29 September to 3 October), highlighting a year spent bringing consumer-focused developments to fruition.

The company is relaunching Nemiroff De Luxe Reserve, part of the De Luxe premium line, at this show.

It will be backed by a bold new campaign for Nemiroff De Luxe, titled ‘That’s My Spirit’, which has been designed to enhance the communication of the USPs of the vodka, encouraging consumers to ‘embrace their inner strength and quality’.

“Nemiroff De Luxe Reserve elevates any drinking experience to a new level of sophistication and elegance,” said Yuriy Sorochynskiy, CEO of Nemiroff.

“We asked ourselves, what if we mature vodka in barrels while keeping it a classic white vodka? What if one sip could distinguish it from all others? The result is a product that is unforgettable. One sip is worth a thousand words — Nemiroff De Luxe Reserve has a remarkably smooth taste.”

The premium vodka is produced using a specific technology that combines contact with selected oak wood with the essence of classic white vodka.

This technology ensures that the vodka retains its clarity, thanks to an 11-step filtration system. The process involves distilling the infusion in copper stills (alambics) according to a proprietary recipe.

According to Nemiroff, the infusion, made from natural ingredients, ‘adds depth and richness to both the flavour and aroma’, with subtle notes of ageing.

Fruity aromas are complemented by walnut, dark berries and elderberry notes, giving rise to a velvety texture and ‘an extraordinarily smooth finish’.

Previously only available in select markets, Nemiroff De Luxe Reserve has already garnered international acclaim, winning Gold medals at the 2020 Bartender Spirits Awards in the US and the DBSB Autumn Tasting in the UK. Additionally, it earned a Gold award at The Vodka Masters in 2021.

Complementing the new ‘That’s My Spirit’ campaign is the ‘What are you open to?’ campaign for The Inked Collection, which is aimed at ‘young, adventurous spirits eager to explore new experiences, including unique taste sensations’.

The ultra-premium LEX by Nemiroff will be on display the show.

Nemiroff is exhibiting at the booth E30in the Yellow Village.

