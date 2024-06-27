Quintessential launches Chamère RTD cocktail with Emily in Paris producers

By Faye Bartle |

Chamère

The Chamère Kir Royale RTD cocktail is born from a plot line from Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Quintessential Brands has teamed up with Paramount and MTV Entertainment Studios, the producers of the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, to launch a premium Kir Royale RTD cocktail called Chamère.

The concept for the drink is born from a plot line from season three of the series, created by Executive Producer Darren Star (Sex and the City, Beverly Hills 90210), which sees the lead character, 20-something marketing executive Emily, pitching the French cocktail Kir Royale as an RTD to her Paris agency clients.

The idea crossed over to the real world, with online searches for Kir Royal skyrocketing, according to Quintessential Brands.

Now, the London based drinks group has brought the Chamère RTD to life with a packaging design, developed in collaboration with Paramount and Sunhouse Creative agency, that captures the sophisticated Emily in Paris aesthetic.

“We are extremely proud to have brought to life Chamère, the Emily’s Kir Royal RTD cocktail, in such a short period of time and with such attention to detail,” said Quintessential Brands Global Brand Director Letizia Razzino.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the team at Paramount and we are so thrilled to be able to launch Chamère as season four of this Netflix sensational show is released this August.”

Chamère

The Chamère 75cl bottle with champagne-style cork and cage (top right) is exclusive to travel retail.

The new Chamère ready-to-drink cocktail is 10.5% ABV and is available in three SKUs.

The 250ml can (UK RRP £4) and the 20cl (£7.95) and 75cl bottles (from £22) feature the words ‘Kir Royal’, which is the French spelling of Kir Royale.

The Chamère 75cl bottle with champagne-style cork and cage is exclusive to travel retail.

Chamère is rolling out to global travel retail, as well as selected retail channels in the UK and other markets across the EU, US amd Australia.

The launch is being supported by a full marketing campaign by Quintessential Brands.

Consumer research carried out by Quintessential Brands (of 270 respondents of 21-50 year old female sparkling wine drinkers in the UK) shows that consumers would choose the Chamère brand for social occasions and they perceive it as a drink that is fun.

More than 60% of respondents would be interested in Chamère and, among those interested, almost 80% would add Chamère to their repertoire.

