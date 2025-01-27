Qatar Airways Group renews alliance with football club PSG until 2028

Qatar Duty Free (QDF) and Hamad International Airport (HIA) will help ‘create a comprehensive and engaging partnership ecosystem’ under a new deal between parent Qatar Airways Group and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Football Club running to 2028.

The extended agreement follows the football club’s victory over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday 22 January.

Under the renewed tie-up, Qatar Airways – already the ‘Official Airline Partner’ of Europe’s blue riband football tournament – will unlock further opportunities to connect with PSG’s 220 million-plus global fan base across social media with a range of initiatives targeted at fans and Privilege Club members.

These include Qatar Airways’ hospitality, exclusive loyalty offerings and lifestyle experiences, supported by global campaigns.

The Qatar Airways logo will continue to feature on PSG ‘Rouge & Bleu’ team shirts, on training apparel and warm-up jerseys at all domestic and international football tournaments, including Ligue 1 and UEFA competitions.

Eng. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Group CEO, Qatar Airways Group said: “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, a club that embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of connecting and inspiring people around the world. Together, we will continue to redefine the boundaries of what is possible, both on the pitch and in the skies.”

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, President of Paris Saint-Germain, added: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Qatar Airways, the world’s leading airline, through 2028. This collaboration, founded on excellence, creativity and innovation, was exemplified by the groundbreaking in-flight press conference aboard a Qatar Airways flight to kick of 2025. Together, we will set new benchmarks and create history in the years ahead.”

The deal strengthens Qatar Airways Group’s growing sponsorship portfolio, which includes the likes of FIFA, Formula 1, UEFA, MotoGP, AFC, Internazionale Milano, Novak Djokovic, The Royal Challengers Bangalore, Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour, the Ironman Triathlon Series, the United Rugby Championship and European Professional Club Rugby, French rugby union team Section Paloise, British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia 2025, the Brooklyn Nets NBA team and a number of other sporting affiliations.

READ MORE: Qatar Duty Free turnover up 18% in busy 2024; 25 new concepts beckon in 2025