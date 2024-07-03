Samsonite luggage boutique opens at Zayed International Airport

Samsonite has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail to launch a store at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Centrally located within the departures area of the terminal, near the entrance to Pier B, it is the only dedicated luggage outlet in the airport’s duty free zone.

To celebrate the opening, customers enjoyed a series of promotions and giveaways.

“The opening of this retail store at the recently opened Zayed International Airport reflects the seriousness with which we view our travel retail business,” said Shaheen Jamil, Samsonite CEO Middle East.

Added Vadim Motlik, CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail UAE: “Lagardère Travel Retail is thrilled to partner with Samsonite and unveil this exciting addition to our retail portfolio, marking our 13th retail outlet within Zayed International Airport.

“The strategic timing of the opening, to coincide with the Eid and summer travel season, ensures that travellers have access to our superb range of travel bags and accessories.

“This new addition to our retail offer is testament to our partnership with Zayed International Airport and shared vision to elevate the traveller experience, as we aim to provide even more convenience and choice to travellers.”

The new Samsonite store features a wide range of products, including lifestyle travel bags, business bags, backpacks and travel accessories.

It also provides a complimentary personalisation service, inviting customers to customise their bags for a touch of individuality.

“We are delighted to welcome the Samsonite boutique to Zayed International Airport,” commented Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

“This exclusive store enhances our exceptional retail offerings and extends our strong relationship with Lagardère Travel Retail, a key partner in our mission to deliver a world-class shopping experience for our passengers.

“The addition of Samsonite, renowned for its quality and innovation in the travel luggage industry, aligns perfectly with our vision of making Zayed International Airport a premier global hub for both leisure and business travel.”

