Samsonite luggage boutique opens at Zayed International Airport

By Faye Bartle |

Samsonite Zayed International Airport

The launch of the Samsonite store at AUH coincided with Eid Al-Adha in June, ahead of the summer travel season.

Samsonite has partnered with Lagardère Travel Retail to launch a store at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Centrally located within the departures area of the terminal, near the entrance to Pier B, it is the only dedicated luggage outlet in the airport’s duty free zone.

To celebrate the opening, customers enjoyed a series of promotions and giveaways.

“The opening of this retail store at the recently opened Zayed International Airport reflects the seriousness with which we view our travel retail business,” said Shaheen Jamil, Samsonite CEO Middle East.

Added Vadim Motlik, CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail UAE: “Lagardère Travel Retail is thrilled to partner with Samsonite and unveil this exciting addition to our retail portfolio, marking our 13th retail outlet within Zayed International Airport.

“The strategic timing of the opening, to coincide with the Eid and summer travel season, ensures that travellers have access to our superb range of travel bags and accessories.

“This new addition to our retail offer is testament to our partnership with Zayed International Airport and shared vision to elevate the traveller experience, as we aim to provide even more convenience and choice to travellers.”

Samsonite Zayed International Airport

The Samsonite store is the only dedicated luggage outlet located in Zayed International Airport’s duty free zone.

The new Samsonite store features a wide range of products, including lifestyle travel bags, business bags, backpacks and travel accessories.

It also provides a complimentary personalisation service, inviting customers to customise their bags for a touch of individuality.

Samsonite Zayed International Airport

The store features a wide range of products.

“We are delighted to welcome the Samsonite boutique to Zayed International Airport,” commented Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports.

“This exclusive store enhances our exceptional retail offerings and extends our strong relationship with Lagardère Travel Retail, a key partner in our mission to deliver a world-class shopping experience for our passengers.

“The addition of Samsonite, renowned for its quality and innovation in the travel luggage industry, aligns perfectly with our vision of making Zayed International Airport a premier global hub for both leisure and business travel.”

READ MORE: Data and disruptive tech reshape commercial opportunity for FAWJ

READ MORE: MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

READ MORE: Industry veteran Elena Sorlini named as Abu Dhabi Airports MD and CEO 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
Europe

Heinemann anticipates another €1bn year at IST

Retail has boomed at Istanbul Airport (IST) and the momentum is set to continue this year, even...

image description image description
Europe

JSC Lithuanian Airports announces upcoming tender for duty free shops

The Vilnius and Kaunas branches of the JSC Lithuanian Airports, acting on behalf of...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Bacardi continues travel retail expansion with new spiced rum release International
image description
Elizabeth Arden activates new White Tea Eau Florale EDT in travel retail International
image description
Dr.Ci:Labo spotlights skincare heroes & shares strategy to drive conversion Asia & Pacific
image description
Bruichladdich GTR exclusives spotlight at high-profile Changi T4 activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Vantage rebrands as airports manager and investor looks to the future International
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024: Unlocking the new Chinese travel retail shopper Asia & Pacific
image description
FRA bulks up retail offer as T3 bid evaluations and negotiations progress Europe
image description
Dubai Duty Free houses 306 bottles of exclusive Loch Lomond single cask Europe
image description
Spend a workday with… Blueprint's Thomas Kaneko Henningsen International
image description
Canada’s FDFA opens registration for 40th anniversary convention in Toronto The Americas
right