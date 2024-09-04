Ricard Guasch and Alessandro Battellino acquire Duty Free Latam

Ricard Guasch, former GTR JTI and GTR Montblanc, and Alessandro Battellino co-owners of Giromondo, a FMCG company based out of the US, Chile and Venezuela have recently acquired the operations of Duty Free Latam, a duty free retailer operating in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

With an extensive background in travel retail, Ricard Guasch and Alessandro Battellino are positioned to bring a renewed strategic direction to the business.

Their strategic vision includes enhancing the shopping experience for travellers, optimising operations, and exploring new market opportunities.

Duty Free Latam offers a wide range of premium products to travelers, from luxury goods to everyday essentials.

As the new co-owners, Ricard Guasch and Alessandro Battellino are aiming to leverage their industry experience to elevate the company’s market presence and drive regional expansion.

Their primary focus will be on boosting the business and expanding its footprint within the Latin American market.

Looking ahead, Ricard and Alessandro envision Giromondo and Duty Free Latam as a leading retailer in Latin America, and a benchmark for excellence in customer service and product variety.

The new co-owners noted this commitment to innovation and quality will ensure the company continues to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers.

