Starboard in land-based retail debut in Las Vegas

Starboard Group has inaugurated a trio of boutiques in Las Vegas as the Miami-headquartered firm makes its much-anticipated foray into land-based retailing.

Starboard Resort, the land-based vacation retail arm of Starboard Group – a member of the LVMH and Gissy Investments joint venture Global Travel Holdings LLC – has opened Luxe by Starboard (300sq ft), The Edit by Starboard (1,250sq ft) and Baubles by Starboard (250sq ft).

As reported, Starboard struck a partnership with US resort developer Westgate Resorts last year to reveal Starboard-branded boutiques on land.

The stores are intended to transform the Westgate Last Vegas experience for guests and local visitors alike, says Starboard Group, adding the move ‘solidifies its authority as the global leader in vacation retail’.

Lisa Bauer, President and CEO, Starboard Group said in a statement: “We know from our many decades of curating elevated retail environments for the world’s best cruise lines that vacationers love unique, memorable shopping experiences – but we recognised that guests at vacation resorts were often underserved when it came to retail options.

Sea to land: closing the gap



“By launching our first land-based boutiques in partnership with Westgate Las Vegas, we’re taking the first significant steps to close this gap. Our strategic expansion enables us to fully leverage our vacation retail expertise and ensure that every resort brand can offer retail experiences that delight on-site guests and appeal to local consumers looking for fresh, elevated shopping options.”

Starboard Group, familiar for its decades of experience crafting retail propositions for cruise travellers, is expanding its strategic reach from sea to land.

Business division Starboard Resort is partnering with luxury, family, spa, ski, beach and other resort/vacation properties and using its expertise, technology, supply chain links and global partnerships with leading brands in luxury, fashion, jewellery and other segments to drive revenues and engagement.

Through the first brick and mortar points of sale, resort brands in the boutiques are able to offer ‘differentiated, yet consistent, retail offerings that showcase the essence of each property while keeping their brand DNA at the centre of the experience’, claims Starboard.

Visitors to the boutiques at Westgate Las Vegas can enjoy bespoke shopping experiences, including personal appointments, Vegas-themed wall wraps and camera stands for selfies and the chance to customise bracelets and necklaces with charms from Jet Set Candy at the charm bar.

“Expanding into land-based retail is a natural evolution for Starboard, and we are thrilled to introduce our first boutique experiences in partnership with Westgate Resorts,” added Stacy Shaw, Senior Vice President, Luxury & Resorts, Starboard Group.

“With Luxe by Starboard, The Edit by Starboard and Baubles by Starboard, we are bringing our deep expertise in vacation retail to create shopping destinations that captivate both resort guests and local visitors. This launch marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we continue to redefine experiential retail in premier vacation destinations worldwide.”

Cami Christensen, President & General Manager at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino added: “At Westgate Las Vegas, we are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our guests’ experience, and our partnership with Starboard Resort marks an exciting new chapter in luxury and experiential retail.

“These new boutiques bring an elevated shopping experience to our resort, offering curated selections and immersive activations that perfectly complement the energy and sophistication of Las Vegas. We are proud to be the first resort to debut Starboard Resort’s visionary retail concept and look forward to delighting our guests with unique and legendary shopping moments.”

Starboard Cruise Services and sister firm Onboard Media fell under new ownership at the end of 2023 when Global Travel Retail Holdings, a contingent of investors led by Florida-based businessman Jim Gissy, moved for an ownership position in LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s cruise division. LVMH remains a minority shareholder in Global Travel Retail Holdings.

TRBusiness is seeking further comment and aims to bring you more on this story in due course…

All phot credits: Clint Jenkins for Starboard Group