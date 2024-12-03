Gen Z friendly eco-credentials help MessyWeekend advance in travel retail

MessyWeekend is hailing the appeal of its eco-friendly bio-acetate sunglasses as key to maximising the brand’s appeal in travel retail, especially among Gen Z travellers.

The Copenhagen-based brand, known for its premium, yet affordable eyewear, has been testing its line of bio-acetate sunglasses in travel retail over the past year.

As reported, the brand has already won listings with Discover Airlines, Marabu Airlines and Eurowings.

In addition, its partner QAEZ International, an Amsterdam-based travel retailer that specialises in supplying products/brands for airline loyalty programmes, has secured a partnership with the FlyingBlue airline loyalty programme.

The Danish sunglass brand has also found success with Gebr. Heinemann at its walk-through store at Copenhagen Airport, where it launched two years ago and has since become one of the best-selling eyewear brands at the location, according to the company.

“Gen Z lifestyle travellers often prefer to buy sustainable products and are willing to pay more as they ‘vote with their wallets’, expressing a willingness to make purchase decisions based on values and principles,” said Thomas Kaneko Henningsen, Partner at Business development consultancy Blueprint, which advises MessyWeekend on its travel retail expansion strategy.

“As the travel retail channel welcomes more eco-conscious travellers, the need for a wider range of ‘greener’ products and experiences will grow in demand the coming years. Green business can be good business.”

Bio-acetate, also known as cellulose acetate, is a bio-based material created from natural, renewable resources. The material is produced by combining cellulose – sourced from cotton and wood fibres – with a plasticiser of vegetable origin.

This results in a compound that looks and performs like traditional acetate, but with a lower environmental footprint.

Unlike petroleum-based plastics, bio-acetate is biodegradable, meaning it breaks down naturally when subjected to industrial composting conditions.

The creation of MessyWeekend’s bio-acetate begins in Italy at the Mazzucchelli factory, where raw materials are purified, processed and transformed into the end material.

The dyeing process, which uses disperse dyes in powdered form, allows for vibrant, customisable colours that enhance the aesthetic of each frame.

After dyeing, the bio-acetate sheets are heat-stabilised to ensure durability, offering the same strength and flexibility as traditional acetate.

MessyWeekend’s bio-acetate sunglasses also feature anti-scratch lenses, offer 100% UVA and UVB protection, have adjustable frames and feature hypoallergenic nickel-free hinges.

“MessyWeekend is refreshingly different. It successfully combines Scandinavia inspired designs with affordable pricing,” said QAEZ International’s Head of Operation Maaike Taekema.

“The brand is relevant because it connects with travelling Gen Z lifestyle shoppers through its social media presence and eco-friendly commitment.”

Travel retail channel continues to play a strategic role as the brand expands worldwide.

Domestically, the MessyWeekend has entered 10 new markets this year bringing its total reach to 32 markets. The brand’s big push into APAC region has seen it add Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and The Philippines to its roster. Plus, it is building its presence in Canada, bolstering its North America footprint.

“We are excited about entering 10 new domestic markets this year,” said Mads Koch Petersen, Co-founder of MessyWeekend.

“On top, we are celebrating how successful our bio-acetate sunglasses are performing in the travel retail channel. The collection of more eco-friendly eyewear has received a warm welcome by travelling shoppers.”

READ MORE: Spend a workday with… Blueprint’s Thomas Kaneko Henningsen

READ MORE: Blueprint & Hanse help Messyweekend secure trio of inflight retail listings

READ MORE: Heinemann brings to life multi-sensory ‘Experience Space’ in Copenhagen