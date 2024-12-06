ICAO, ACI & IATA align on priorities for improving air travel accessibility

Aviation stakeholders and disability advocates established key priorities for improving global air travel accessibility at a landmark joint symposium held earlier this week by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Airports Council International (ACI), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The two-day event took place on 2 and 3 December at the ICAO Headquarters in Montréal, drawing to a timely conclusion on International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

That same day (Tuesday 3 December), TRBusiness hosted a live webinar titled ‘Breaking down the barriers to travel and shopping’ as part of TR Sustainability Week 2024, which highlighted how airports can help ensure a welcome environment for disabled passengers, those with health conditions and non-disabled passengers alike. Click here to view.

The ICAO, ACI and IATA joint symposium attracted 237 participants from governments, industry and civil society organisations.

It provided ‘critical input’ for ICAO’s upcoming strategy and work programme on aviation accessibility, with ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano noting that: “The diversity of voices gathered here today – from decision-makers and technical experts to advocacy groups and international organisations – creates opportunities for meaningful change. Your collective expertise will help us to identify barriers and build effective solutions.”

Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO’s Secretary General commented: “The insights garnered from this symposium will prove invaluable in ensuring our work addresses all needs and exceeds expectations.

“The authentic voices of persons with disabilities have enriched our understanding and strengthened our resolve to effect meaningful change.”

The timings and scope of the symposium reflects the growing need to address aviation accessibility. According to World Health Organization statistics, more than 1.3 billion individuals – that’s approximately 16% of the global population – live with some form of disability, and this percentage is expected to increase as the world’s population ages.

“While current regulations address accessibility within individual jurisdictions, achieving significant progress requires a cohesive framework on an international scale,” said Justin Erbacci, ACI World’s Director General.

“In this regard, ACI acknowledges ICAO’s pivotal role in uniting stakeholders to develop such frameworks.

“The discussions that took place at the symposium will help pave the way to building a more inclusive and accessible air transport system. Our collective commitment to accessibility has never been stronger.”

The symposium served to deliver important and substantial input for ICAO’s development of a comprehensive accessibility strategy and work programme, with crucial insights for policy development pinpointed thanks to the personal experiences shared by passengers with disabilities.

“Airlines, airports, and regulators all want to provide safe, reliable, and dignified travel to every passenger,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“But it is no secret that accessibility poses challenges for a significant number of our passengers who have disabilities.

“The symposium cemented consensus to build a global accessibility strategy for states to consider at next year’s ICAO Assembly. Linking disparate approaches into a practical global outcome that will deliver for travellers without disappointment is the goal. That States have included this among ICAO’s priorities is already a good start.”

The outcomes of the symposium will be relayed to delegates at the 42nd ICAO Assembly in 2025, with the outcomes set to help guide the development of harmonised global frameworks for accessible air transport.

