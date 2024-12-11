With great sadness, TRBusiness reports that well-known industry giant Garry Stock, Chairman of JR Heinemann, has died at the age of 84.

An announcement by Gebr. Heinemann on 6 December shared that Stock had sadly passed away the previous night, surrounded by his family.

In a moving tribute, Raoul Spanger, Co-CEO of Gebr. Heinemann said: “Garry and I have worked very closely together since the beginning of our partnership with the Danos family in Tel Aviv.

“He was a true gentleman, smart, kind and a strategic mastermind.

“Garry has guided our company through difficult times. He was a close friend to me. I will miss him very much and never forget him.”

JR/Duty Free entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Gebr. Heinemann in 2016 to operate shops at Ben Gurion and Ramon International Airports.

As reported in January, Heinemann bought out James Richardson Group’s shares in the JV partnership, leading JR/Duty Free Israel and its businesses to become a 100% subsidiary of the Hamburg-headquartered travel retailer, with Stock retaining his role as Chairman.

Along with Gebr. Heinemann and the wider DF&TR community, TRBusiness shares its condolences with Stock’s family and loved ones.

