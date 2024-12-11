“Smart, kind & a strategic mastermind”: Heinemann pays tribute to Garry Stock

By Faye Bartle |

Garry Stock

Industry giant Garry Stock passed away at the age of 84.

With great sadness, TRBusiness reports that well-known industry giant Garry Stock, Chairman of JR Heinemann, has died at the age of 84.

An announcement by Gebr. Heinemann on 6 December shared that Stock had sadly passed away the previous night, surrounded by his family.

In a moving tribute, Raoul Spanger, Co-CEO of Gebr. Heinemann said: “Garry and I have worked very closely together since the beginning of our partnership with the Danos family in Tel Aviv.

“He was a true gentleman, smart, kind and a strategic mastermind.

“Garry has guided our company through difficult times. He was a close friend to me. I will miss him very much and never forget him.”

JR/Duty Free entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with Gebr. Heinemann in 2016 to operate shops at Ben Gurion and Ramon International Airports.

As reported in January, Heinemann bought out James Richardson Group’s shares in the JV partnership, leading JR/Duty Free Israel and its businesses to become a 100% subsidiary of the Hamburg-headquartered travel retailer, with Stock retaining his role as Chairman.

Along with Gebr. Heinemann and the wider DF&TR community, TRBusiness shares its condolences with Stock’s family and loved ones.

READ MORE: Heinemann acquires JR/Duty Free Israel; ‘End of an era’ says Lasnitzki

READ MORE: Heinemann’s Travel Retail Vilnius wins tender for Vilnius & Kaunas airports

READ MORE: Gebr. Heinemann FY23 sees 25% turnover increase amid expansion plans

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: Global Industry Survey 2025

TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that the 2025 Global Industry Survey is now live. The...

image description image description
Europe

Management of DF&TR employees part of discussion at CEETRA Forum

Attendees to the Central and Eastern European Travel Retail Association’s (CEETRA) Travel...

image description image description
Middle East

Overseas Distribution Company announces partnership with BAT

SPONSORED CONTENT: Following the launch of its Dubai office in September, Overseas Distribution...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
The Sustainability Pitch 2024 Session 3: Ferrero Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Anora centres quality and transparency across product and process Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Lindt Dubai Chocolade touches down in Zurich Airport for one-day event Europe
image description
The Sustainability Pitch 2024 Session 1: Suntory Global Spirits Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Gen Z friendly eco-credentials help MessyWeekend advance in travel retail Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Puressentiel using recent GTR growth to promote philanthropy Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
NOW LIVE: TR Sustainability Week 2024 Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Avolta to bring first airside Presentedby store concept to Zayed Intl. Airport Middle East
image description
Penderyn expands India presence with Kempegowda Airport listing Indian Sub Cont
image description
The Shilla Duty Free launches ‘Guerlain Ultimate Boutique’ at Incheon Airport Asia & Pacific
right