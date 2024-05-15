Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA announces arrivals duty-free exemptions

By Benedict Evans |

King Khalid International Airport

ZATCA hopes the new exemption from customs duties and taxes will contribute to enriching the experience of travellers coming to Saudi Arabia.

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) of Saudi Arabia, has adopted exemption requirements for duty-free markets in the arrival halls of all customs ports, which set the maximum purchase and the allowed quantities for passengers coming to the Kingdom.

The authority explained that the requirements for exemption from customs duties and taxes specified the maximum limit for purchase from free markets in the arrival halls at SAR3,000 per passenger.

The purpose of the purchase must be personal use, and the requirements also included the maximum amount (pre product) allowed for the purchase of cigarettes, set at 200.

ZATCA pointed to the extension of the licenses granted to duty free operators in departure halls, and noted it is starting to receive license applications for duty free market operators in the customs ports halls.

This follows a process whereby operators have completed the regulatory procedures with the competent authorities at the outlets, based on the provisions of the free market rules and controls.

ZATCA also stated the adoption of the exemption model for customs duties and taxes for free markets, and the availability of applications for licensing their operation in the arrival halls of all customs ports, comes within the framework of its efforts to improve the logistics services provided to duty-free market operators at customs ports in the arrival and departure halls.

ZATCA had earlier issued the customs rules, conditions and procedures for the establishment of free markets in air, sea and land ports, in accordance with the unified customs system of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, after the issuance of the Council of Ministers’ decision to approve the establishment of free markets as needed in air, sea and land.

image description

