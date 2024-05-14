Changi Airport comes to life with new retail concepts and loyalty programmes

By Benedict Evans |

Changi Airport

Changi’s man-less concepts also include ELLA, a fully automated robotic barista deployed at T2 and T3.

Lotte Duty Free’s new flagship store at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3, featuring innovative retail-tainment offerings such as a robotic bartender and interactive wine sommelier, is one of 150 new leases awarded, including more than 40 new-to-Changi brands in the past financial year (March 2023 to April 2024).

Both Lotte Duty Free’s flagship stores in T2 and T3 boast a host of retail-tainment which the operator classifies as ‘man-less’, i.e. primarily without a human presence.

At the T2 outlet and visitors are immediately greeted by Toni, a robotic bartender.

Upstairs at the ‘Forest of Li Bai Lounge’, customers can sample from 18 different whiskeys from the automated dispenser, or take a photo with K-pop idols in the digital selfie mirrors.

To introduce passengers to the local flavours of Singapore, Changi’s ELLA menus also feature a Changi-exclusive Pandan Tea Latte.

Finally, the Hydrate unmanned store in T3, which harnesses the power of AI, allows passengers at boarding gates further away from the main F&B area to grab some quick bites and souvenirs while waiting to board their flight.

Customers enter the store by tapping their credit card, pick up the items they wish to purchase, and payment will be automatically charged to their card when they exit the store.

E-commerce facelift

Changi has also diversified its e-commerce business iShopChangi, and refreshed the airport’s longstanding loyalty programme, Changi Rewards.

Changi Airport’s e-commerce platform iShopChangi doubled the number of brands on the platform to over 2,000, including more than 100 off-airport merchants across categories such as beauty, electronics, wellness and more.

Through iShopChangi, non-travel retail merchants have also been able to curate a selection of over 1,000 products to be sold to travellers.

Changi Airport

iShopChangi’s ‘Tax AbsorbMania’ was a campaign launched to acquire more customers and increase the awareness of the platform’s tax-absorbed offer. Participants could exchange the goods and service tax in their receipts for iShopChangi credits, as well as partnerships with local brands.

This move propelled iShopChangi into the top three of YouGov’s ‘October 2023 Biggest Brand Movers’ for the first time, contributing to more than 20% of iShopChangi’s new customers.

To further widen its customer base, sales channels were expanded to serve passengers travelling through Seletar Airport and airlines.

A special partnership with ZIPAIR made iShopChangi the airline’s in-flight tax and duty-free sales retailer, allowing passengers to shop online, in-air and collect their purchases within six hours upon arrival.

The iShopChangi Collection Centres at T2 Arrival and Departure as well as T3 Arrival have also been expanded and relocated, accompanied by an increase in the range of products.

Loyalty programmes

Changi Airport’s loyalty programme, Changi Rewards, has refreshed its programme with new membership perks.

Earned points for each programme year used to expire each year on 30 June. However, from 1 April 2024, points are now valid for 12 months from the point of earning them.

Members can redeem a myriad of rewards from the catalogue, including parking vouchers, e-vouchers for use in Changi Airport and Jewel, Krisflyer miles, and more.

READ MORE: Wildmoor shares more detail on travel retail pop-up at Changi Airport

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail publishes its third annual industry-wide global report

READ MORE: Asia “returning to strength & headed to new heights”

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description image description
The Americas

IAADFS evolves; Americas summit to move to Miami

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has adopted a new...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Ritter Sports announces its return to TFWA Asia Pacific with new activation Asia & Pacific
image description
Pernod Ricard GTR releases travel retail exclusive Glenlivet Caskmakers whisky International
image description
DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases International
image description
Sustainable growth “rooted in strategic brand partnerships” says Bacha Coffee International
image description
L'Occitane and Heinemann showcase Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench in Sydney Asia & Pacific
image description
Coty to double number of Chloé Ateliers des Fleurs doors in travel retail International
image description
Bacardi Global Travel Retail appoints Darragh Ryan as Marketing Director International
image description
Lotte Duty Free signs MOU with Lee Dong Joy on pre-paid travel cards Asia & Pacific
image description
Travel Blue targets Gen Z travellers with new lightweight backpack collection International
image description
WiTR+ to host networking event during TFWA Singapore show Asia & Pacific
right