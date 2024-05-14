Changi Airport comes to life with new retail concepts and loyalty programmes

Lotte Duty Free’s new flagship store at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 3, featuring innovative retail-tainment offerings such as a robotic bartender and interactive wine sommelier, is one of 150 new leases awarded, including more than 40 new-to-Changi brands in the past financial year (March 2023 to April 2024).

Both Lotte Duty Free’s flagship stores in T2 and T3 boast a host of retail-tainment which the operator classifies as ‘man-less’, i.e. primarily without a human presence.

At the T2 outlet and visitors are immediately greeted by Toni, a robotic bartender.

Upstairs at the ‘Forest of Li Bai Lounge’, customers can sample from 18 different whiskeys from the automated dispenser, or take a photo with K-pop idols in the digital selfie mirrors.