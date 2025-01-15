Changi sees 18% uplift in concession sales yoy from Jan-Nov 2024

Changi has recorded an 18% increase in airport-wide concession sales from January to November 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

According to the Singapore hub, the uplift has been driven primarily by consumers from China, India and Indonesia, which emerged as the biggest markets for Changi in 2024, as passenger numbers continued to recover.

As in previous years, luxury, liquor & tobacco, and perfumes & cosmetics remained the three top drivers of sales among shoppers.

Across the year, more than 170 new leases were awarded across the airport. Of these, 28 were brands and concepts were new to Changi.

Almost 60 local brands present in the transit area. Furthermore, more than 70 local brands can be found in the public areas of the terminals.

“We are constantly exploring new ways to surprise and delight our customers, and this year’s revamped ‘Changi Millionaire Experiences’ campaign reflects Changi’s commitment to stay on top of the latest trends in retail-tainment,” said Chandra Mahtani, Senior Vice President for Airside Concessions at Changi Airport Group (CAG).

“As consumers increasingly seek personalised experiences, we have infused the signature Changi touch into a curated selection of luxury travel packages. With five premium options tailored to diverse traveller profiles, shoppers can look forward to even more chances to create unforgettable memories, simply by shopping at Changi.”

The business update comes as Changi Airport today (15 January) unveils a bold refresh of its signature Changi Millionaire Experiences retail campaign, which this year is giving shoppers the chance to win luxury travel experiences.

Winners of the quarterly draws will be able to pick a trip for two to one of five leading holiday destinations around the world.

Each winner, and their companion, will be able to experience a range of gourmet dining, immersive cultural and luxury activities as part of the package*, which will include suite-class flights*, upscale accommodation, private tours and personal concierge services.

Beach fans can opt for an escape to the Bahamas, where they can swim with dolphins and soak up the view on a private helicopter tour.

The South Africa safari excursion offers the opportunity to observe animals in the wilderness and enjoy the comforts of a modern eco-lodge.

Breathtaking landscapes, the Northern Lights, husky sleds and snowmobiles await in Finland, while fashion mavens will be eager to embark on the couture tour of Paris.

Finally, winners can choose a trip to Kyoto to experience temple tea ceremonies, meditation sessions, and omakase experiences to nourish the mind, body and soul.

On top of the quarterly winners, all eligible participants will be entered into a grand draw at the end of the year, where one lucky winner will walk away with a Porsche Taycan.

Every $50 spent in a single receipt in Changi Airport or Jewel qualifies shoppers for a single chance in the grand draw.

Shoppers on iShopChangi or using Changi Pay will have the added benefit of doubling their chances to win, while Monarch members receive four times the number of chances with each entry.

In addition to qualifying for the quarterly and grand draws, shoppers who spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt will also be able to purchase a premium from Changi’s new collectible series – Changi Editions – which is also launching today.

This exclusive collection, which reflects Singaporean scenescapes, food and culture as well as Changi Airport’s signature features, has been created in partnership with local designer brand Triologie.

This first instalment features four products: a two-piece coaster set and a tiffin carrier by Tuckshop Gems, a From Katong to the World silk scarf and a Dendrobium in Bloom Travel Pouch.

More exclusive designs will be released throughout the year, staring from March.

*T&Cs apply; activities are subject to changes based on travel period. Subject to availability of airlines’ offerings.

