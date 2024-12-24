The Shilla Duty Free invites travellers to ‘Wander The Magic’ at Changi Airport

The Shilla Duty Free’s Wander The Magic campaign is live across all four Changi terminals and runs from 15 November 2024 to 2 January 2025, for Christmas, and extends into Chinese New Year from 15 January to 10 February 2025.

PROMOTED CONTENT: For the festivities encompassing Christmas and the Lunar New Year, The Shilla Duty Free is transforming Changi Airport into a wonderland of gifts and experiences through its new ‘Wander The Magic’ campaign.

The campaign celebrates the spirit of giving with a spread of festive promotions and gift offerings for travellers to find the perfect present for themselves or loved ones.

“The holiday season is a time to connect and create lasting memories,” said Jeff Lee, Head of International Business Division at The Shilla Duty Free.

“With Wander The Magic, we aim to elevate the travel experience with thoughtfully curated gifts, exclusive promotions, and activities that bring joy to every traveller who walks through our doors.”

A wonderland of gifts and experiences

Full-sized luxury gifts with purchase

As part of the seasonal activation, The Shilla Duty Free is offering full-sized luxury gifts for qualifying purchases from 29 November, while stocks last.

Across all terminals, customers spending S$900 will a receive gift set valued at S$450, featuring top brands such as Estée Lauder, YSL, and Elizabeth Arden.

In Changi T2 and T4 those spending S$500 will receive a gift set valued at S$200, featuring brands such as Kiehl’s, Make Up For Ever, Fresh, Benefit and AHC.

The Shilla Duty Free Advent Calendar Activation

The Shilla Duty Free is also introducing a life-sized advent calendar activation across all airport terminals, showcasing miniatures from iconic brands.

Pictured and below: The Shilla Duty Free is introducing a life-sized advent calendar activation across all airport terminals, showcasing miniatures from iconic brands.

Up until 2 January, shoppers can unlock exclusive gift-with-purchase offers from several luxury brands such as Estée Lauder; Jo Malone London; Clinique; Kiehl’s; YSL; Gucci; MCM; Rituals (available in T1 & T4 only); L’Occitane; and Rance.

Up until 2 January, shoppers can unlock exclusive gift-with-purchase offers from several luxury brands.

The Shilla Duty Free x ChangiPay Promotion

Alongside receiving the gifts featured above, travellers can also enjoy significant savings on their holiday shopping through an exclusive ChangiPay promotion.

Tier 1 customers can save S$22 with a minimum purchase of S$320 in a single receipt. Tier 2 customers can save S$55 with a minimum purchase of S$650 in a single receipt.

The promotion runs until 31 December, with redemptions available on a first-come, first-served basis.

A glimpse into the Lunar New Year Celebrations

The festive cheer continues as The Shilla Duty Free ushers in the ‘Year of The Snake’.

Travellers can anticipate a vibrant atmosphere at the omni-channel travel retailer with exclusive gift offerings, and promotions tailored for the season.

Whether it’s for loved ones or a personal treat, The Shilla Duty Free promises something special for everyone.

For further information on The Shilla Duty Free Wander The Magic activation, please contact Rand Rogers, Director The PR People: [email protected] 

rss
left
right