L’Occitane TR debuts immersive Botanical Lab pop-up in Sanya Block C

By Faye Bartle |

L'OCCITANE Travel Retail Botanical Lab in Hainan

The L’Occitane en Provence Botanical Lab pop-up takes travellers on a multi-sensory journey.

L’Occitane Group has partnered with China Duty Free Group (CDFG) to launch its first-ever L’Occitane en Provence Botanical Lab pop-up at the CDF International Duty-Free Complex in Sanya, Hainan.

The innovative travel retail activation, which opened on 27 September at Block C F3-303, invites travellers on a multi-sensory journey of the brand’s signature botanical ingredients, with personalised beauty experiences created through a blend of nature and science.

“As a certified B-Corp business, L’Occitane Group is committed to creating a positive impact on both people and planet,” said Evelyne Ly-Wainer, Managing Director, Global Travel Retail L’Occitane Group.

“At this spectacular activation in Hainan, travellers can explore the power of botanical ingredients in an interactive setting, offering an immersive experience that reflects the brand’s values.

“This creative initiative has been made possible through our partnership with CDFG.

“We are grateful to our partners for enabling us to create a space where travellers can engage with our brand on a deeper level.

“We invite all travellers to the Botanical Lab in for a beauty journey that is not only memorable but also a reflection of our commitment to sustainability and innovative retail.”

L'OCCITANE Travel Retail Botanical Lab in Hainan

The pop-up is located at CDF International Duty-Free Complex in Sanya, Hainan.

Upon entering the L’Occitane Botanical Lab, guests can embark on a journey for the five senses guided through four zones: the Son et Lumière (utilising sound and light for a visual spectacle), the Bubble Garden, the Hair Lab, and the Face Lab. Each highlights a different aspect of L’Occitane’s beauty expertise.

At Son et Lumière, guests are immersed in a 360-degree digitalised sensory experience featuring projections of lush botanicals, including rosemary, lavender and peppermint to help travellers connect with the natural elements that inspire L’Occitane en Provence products and spark curiosity about the stories behind the ingredients.

At Bubble Garden, guests can catch bubbles infused with L’Occitane en Provence’s signature botanicals, allowing visitors to feel and experience the scents of all four of the brand’s hair care ranges, which are infused with natural ingredients.

L'OCCITANE Travel Retail Botanical Lab in Hainan

The L’Occitane Botanical Lab is divided into four zones.

In the Hair Lab, visitors can take advantage of an exclusive and personalised in-depth hair diagnosis from L’Occitane en Provence’s expert team in order to better understand their particular hair condition, with recommended products designed to meet their individual needs.

A high-profile brand in the haircare category in Asia, L’Occitane en Provence has recently introduced both a Scalp Night Serum and Fortifying Serum.

L'OCCITANE Travel Retail Botanical Lab in Hainan

In the Face Lab, visitors are offered a personalised analysis of their skin thanks to a state-of-the-art hand-held device.

The former has 97% natural origin ingredients including Immortelle essential oils and is designed to smooth and hydrate the scalp.

The Fortifying Serum contains rosemary essential oil and is a triple-action product that underwent 70 formulations and four different clinical trials to find the perfect formula. Tests show it reduces hair breakage by 51% and volumises the hair by 27%.

L'OCCITANE Travel Retail Botanical Lab in Hainan

In the Hair Lab, visitors can take advantage of an exclusive and personalised in-depth hair diagnosis.

At the Face Lab, visitors are offered a personalised analysis of their skin thanks to a state-of-the-art hand-held device. Following the analysis, the client is recommended tailor-made products to suit the condition of their skin, with the coveted Immortelle collection taking centre stage.

The journey culminates in the Gifting Zone, at which visitors can take home L’Occitane’s star products and exclusive, limited offerings.

L'OCCITANE Travel Retail Botanical Lab in Hainan

A series of innovative digital engagements punctuate the pop-up experience. 

“Our ongoing partnership with L’Occitane Travel Retail continues to push the boundaries of experiential retail, and the Botanical Lab is a perfect example of this,” said Dorothy Liu, Vice President of Perfume & Cosmetics, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation.

“Through this activation, we offer travellers a distinctive opportunity to discover L’Occitane en Provence’s exceptional products and sustainability values in an engaging, interactive setting. This collaboration highlights our mutual dedication to offering enriching, high-quality experiences that go beyond traditional shopping.

“The Botanical Lab reflects our shared vision of creating meaningful and luxurious beauty experiences for travellers, while emphasising the importance of sustainability and personal well-being.”

image description

