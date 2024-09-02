Lotte Duty Free partners with Kenzo on VIP fragrance workshops in Seoul

By Faye Bartle

Lotte Duty Free x Kenzo

Inside the ‘Flower Ikebana by Kenzo’ workshop.

Lotte Duty Free partnered with LVMH perfume brand Kenzo to deliver a ‘Flower Ikebana by Kenzo Workshop’ series at its Myeongdong Main Store in Seoul from 28-30 August.

The event, which was hosted in the Star Lounge on the 14th floor of the downtown department store, welcomed 126 of the retailer’s VIP customers in Korea.

They received an introduction to the Kenzo fragrance lineup, took the chance to sample new products, and take part in flower arranging classes conducted by famous florists.

Special gifts such as seasonal flower bouquets, Kenzo branded fans, and miniature perfumes were also presented.

The workshops were held three times a day, each lasting 80 minutes.

One of the classes on  28 August was also attended by influencers with significant Instagram followings.

Lotte Duty Free x Kenzo

The Kenzo workshops took place at Lotte’s Myeongdong Main Store.

Flower-shaped desserts and drinks enhanced the floral theme.

“We plan to continue to present unique events that can enhance customer loyalty based on our strong partnerships with leading overseas brands,” said Lee Seung-guk, Head of Product Strategy at Lotte Duty Free.

