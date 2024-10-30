Maison Martell launches reimagined flagship boutique with CDFG in Haitang

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail (PRGTR) and Maison Martell have announced the official opening of a new flagship travel retail boutique from the cognac house, in China Duty Free Group’s (CDFG) Haitang Bay Duty Free Shopping Centre, opened on 23 October 2024.

The store is an evolution from Martell’s first 21sq m boutique at Haitang Bay, launched in January 2021, in terms of luxury positioning, brand education and immersive brand experience.

The futuristic store builds upon the state-of-the-art digital displays and retail theatre of the original. Now boasting 187sq m of premium retail space with an enhanced sensorial exploration zone, tasting bar, lounge, ‘Angel’s Share’ art installation and invitation-only VIP salon.

Liya Zhang, VP Global Marketing at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, said of the store opening: “This stunning boutique is completely befitting of Maison Martell, as the market leader in its category, continually striving to meet the needs of Chinese consumers through consistently imaginative new releases and retail excellence.

Visitors to Haitang Bay will be treated to the ultimate immersive experience, designed to attract and trade-up our younger consumers just discovering the pleasures of Martell as much as it is to delight our connoisseur customers. Over the long-term this store will deliver against our ambitions to build and enhance the brand image, capturing travellers’ hearts and minds in the last three feet.”

Consumers who make any purchase from the prestige range will be gifted with exclusive tailor-made charms, and xollectors will also enjoy access to Maison Martell’s collection of rare and exceptional cognacs, such as: the L’Or de Jean Martell – Reserve du Château Chanteloup; L’Or Jean Martell – Zodiac Edition Assemblage du Dragon; and Martell 70 year old Grande Champagne.

Antonio Duva, General Manager APAC at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, remarked: “Beyond the commercial aspirations of this new flagship boutique, our vision is to ‘Soar Beyond the Expected’ and beautifully visualise the heritage of Martell Maison to enhance consumer education and strengthen their connection to the brand.

The in-store sensory experience is the first implementation of its kind within China Duty Free, which we are sure will impress and delight travellers, whilst the bespoke VIP area and our personalisation service add even more value for cognac lovers wishing to buy for themselves or for others.”

Haitang Bay is the second largest duty-free mall in the world since CDFG opened the Haikou International Duty Free City Shopping Complex in Hainan, in 2022. It attracts 7.5M pax annually and boasts the best array of brands across all categories in travel retail.

Ms. Michelle Sun, Senior Vice President, Product Merchant Department Assistant President, CDFG, commented: “We are proud to unveil this flagship store at Haitang Bay, setting new standards in travel retail excellence for China Duty Free. We look forward to welcoming customers who are curious to discover the story of Maison Martell through sight, sound and taste.”

