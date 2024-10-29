Pernod Ricard Travel Retail Americas and Avolta are shining a light on their 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards recognition as a Finalist in the Best Charity Initiative category for the Jameson Community Project.

The initiative, which launched in February to coincide with the vibrant carnival festivities in Brazil, supports local communities through meaningful, charitable contributions.

Most recently, this has given rise to team visit to a retirement facility in the city to meet with residents and assist with on-site gardening

“Inspired by Jameson’s mission to ‘Widen the Circle’, we made a connection with this special community in São Paulo, which left lasting memories with the Pernod Ricard and Avolta employees involved,” commented Greg Ford, GM Americas, Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail.

“We are delighted to see this project recognised by consumers voting for the Travel Retail Awards and I want to thank my colleagues in the TR Americas training team for making this happen.

“Through this simple, but significant act of kindness, we were able to create a positive impact in the local community and I hope this initiative can encourage others in our industry to contribute in their own way.”

Organised by Fernanda Neves, Retail Training Manager for Pernod Ricard Travel Retail Americas, the event in São Paulo consisted of three main pillars: social activity, brand education and conviviality.

The revamping of the garden, to help create a more scenic and serene environment for the residents, equated to a $2,000 contribution to the home.

Throughout the day, the team chatted to residents to learn about their lives and take onboard some pearls of wisdom, creating important moments of social interaction.

The team ended the day with a convivial moment over a Jameson beverage, during which they were able to reflect on some of the activities and bonding moments they had enjoyed.

“What an honour to be recognised and celebrated across such a diverse range of categories and in such an important week for our industry,” said Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta, which won string of prestigious awards during this year’s Tax Free World Association (TFWA) World Exhibition & Conference week in Cannes. (As well as earning Finalist status in the Travel Retail Awards, the travel retail juggernaut was also recognised in the BW Confidential Beauty Awards, Global Drinks Intel – ESG Awards 2024 and the Frontier Awards).

“Alongside our traveller-centric strategy, these awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and passion of our global teams, and I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our people today.

“We continue to strive for excellence, delivering innovative solutions and look forward to continuing to push boundaries and creating exceptional experiences for travellers worldwide.”

The team at Pernod Ricard Travel Retail Americas hopes to continue carrying out more such activities in the coming years, featuring different brands in a variety of locations with the aim of creating a positive impact across local communities.

