Shilla Duty Free launches Asia’s largest Chanel Summer Club at Incheon T2

By Faye Bartle

Shilla Duty Free

Shilla Duty Free has opened a holiday inspired Chanel Summer Club at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2, which the retailer is describing as ‘the largest event of its kind in Asia’.

The Chanel Summer Club gives rise to an array of activities and events, including the opportunity to experience the brand’s cosmetic lines.

The Self-Discovery Zone invites travelling consumers to discover products that best suit their preferences.

Plus, a specially designed photo-booth adds to the holiday atmosphere.

Visitors can also explore Chanel’s signature perfumes and lip products, including summer heroes such as Coco Mademoiselle, Bleu de Chanel, Chance Eau Fraîche and Allure Homme Sport.

The Les Eaux de Chanel line, which evokes the spirit of travel, and the Les Exclusifs de Chanel line, which tells ‘special stories’, are showcased alongside makeup and skincare products for travellers.

Additionally, there’s a host of exclusive benefits to take advantage of.

The Chanel Summer Club will run until 20 September at the pop-up zone in front of the East Information Desk in Terminal 2 of Incheon Airport.

Advance visit requests can be made via the Shilla Internet Duty Free Shop and the official Chanel website.

