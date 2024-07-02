The Shilla Duty Free (Shilla) has activated brand promotions and price discounts twinning with the opening of its flagship liquor store at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2.

Consumers can take advantage of money-off deals on liquor worth up to 30% and receive complimentary gifts such as wine glasses, coasters and travel bags based on purchase value.

Single malt Scotch distillery The Balvenie is offering gifts tied to Korean culture, while its owner William Grant & Sons will conduct a drawing for dinner invitations to The Balvenie pop-up store event in Seongsu-dong in August for purchases of over $1,000.

The promotional spree coincides with the inauguration of Shilla’s 316sq m flagship liquor store yesterday (1 July) at the west wing of the terminal.

As reported, Shilla snared the 10-year perfume, cosmetics, liquor & tobacco concession (DF1), effective 1 July 2023, in the South Korean airport’s blockbuster duty free tender.

Concessions mark one-year birthday

The newly opened liquor store boasts ten brands including Ballantine’s, Royal Salute, Johnnie Walker, The Balvenie and Wildmoor, which makes its debut in South Korea with Shilla.

Additionally, Glenmorangie and Hennessy are offering tastings of signature products to increase customer engagement.

In related news, Shilla is holding various customer events to mark the first anniversary of the travel retailer’s newly won concessions at the airport.

Running until 31 July, the anniversary events include a lucky roulette offering up to KRW 1 million in pre-paid card benefits on verified Incheon Airport store purchases; a US$8 gift for anyone visiting the airport store’s information desk (applicable to purchases over $10); and a Shilla bear keyring for perfume & cosmetics sales of $150 or more or combined purchases of $100+ on at least two brands at the Incheon Airport store.