Shinsegae Duty Free unveils new shopping destination at Incheon Airport 

By Benedict Evans |

To celebrate the opening, there will be a special event, where customers who spend over $100 will receive a ₩10,000 Starbucks card.

Shinsegae Duty Free has announced the opening of its new shopping destination on the west side of Incheon Airport’s Terminal 2, the ‘Shinsegae Zone’, officially unveiled with the launch of a multi-fashion store and a beauty shop in September.

Located in front of the Korean Air Lounge, Shinsegae Duty Free (Shinsegae DF) said the Shinsegae Zone represents a high-end experiential shopping space showcasing its expertise in merchandise.

The new space is designed to cater to individual tourists (FITs) by offering  shopping and interactive experiences, such as product testing and sampling.

Spanning a total area of 2,107sq m, the new space features an array of fashion and beauty brands, including luxury, contemporary, and K-brands.

Over 140 brands are present, covering categories such as watches, jewelry, food, and toys.

The store at Incheon Airport has also introduced a golf wear-exclusive section for the first time, along with brand pop-up stores from the likes of Dior Beauty, Baff Almond, and Folio massage devices.

The multi-fashion store is designed with a white-toned facade and wave-shaped exterior design, intended to complement transparent OLED windows displaying brand ads and product videos.

Shinsegae DF noted the strategic placement of brands aligns with customer flow, starting with popular eyewear brands at the front, leading shoppers through an ‘accessory-fashion-shop-in-shop’ experience.

The multi-fashion store houses approximately 95 brands, including: Roger Vivier; Hugo Boss; J.Lindeberg; UGG; and Carin.

The golfwear section features brands like J.Lindeberg and G/Fore, broadening the selection for customers. Additionally, sought-after brands like Vunque, UGG, and Carin, have been included to cater to the MZ generation.

The beauty store includes 47 brands such as: Chanel Beauty; Estée Lauder; Sulwhasoo; Swiss Perfection;  Poire; La Bruket; Yunjak; Tamburins; Purcell; and Medicube among others.

It focuses on functional skincare and will be complemented by upcoming color cosmetics and fragrance stores.

In front of the beauty store, a Dior Beauty pop-up is present, featuring the limited-edition ‘Fleur de Paris’ collection.

The space also includes makeup services by beauty experts and photo zones for travellers to utilise.

Shinsegae DF said it plans to open a duplex store featuring top-tier house brands at the west entrance of Incheon Airport in the first half of next year, anticipating the Shinsegae Zone will become a premier luxury shopping destination.

A Shinsegae Duty-Free representative stated: “The official opening of the multi-fashion store and beauty shop marks a significant turning point, not only providing a new shopping environment for the next nine years but also enhancing the unique value of Shinsegae Duty Free.

“We are committed to delivering innovative services and diverse brand experiences that exceed customer expectations, making us another appealing destination for travellers.”

