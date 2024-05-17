Tumi opens refreshed stores at Seoul’s Incheon and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi

By Kristiane Sherry |

Tumi new store at Bangkok

Tumi’s new store at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi is part of a series of shop refits.

Travel, lifestyle and accessories brand Tumi has opened a slew of new stores across Asia Pacific, including retail spaces at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The store openings have been rolling out since 1 May, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to creating “sleek, sophisticated and inviting” shops, Tumi said.

In addition, shops are also set to open at Indonesia’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

At Incheon, a façade almost 19ft tall invites shoppers into the 50sqm store. The space is located in one of the highest footfall locations, with an architectural front created by design firm CJ2 and local studio Design POOM. 

Meanwhile at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the exterior is lit with the brand’s T-icon pattern. 

Both locations have been fitted out with sleek interiors that create a sophisticated environment that remains easy to navigate.

Next to be refreshed include the store at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, as well as Soekarno–Hatto International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. They are due to open in late June and late May respectively.

Tumi: New stores show ‘ongoing commitment’ 

“The latest openings at Incheon International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport are a testament to TUMI’s ongoing commitment to creating unique and exceptional experiences for our international customers through our high-performance products and stores,” said Aris Maroulis, Vice President for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East at Tumi. 

Tumi Seoul Incheon

Both stores feature a sleek interior.

“With more launches coming soon at Soekarno–Hatto International Airport in Jakarta and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, which are also among the busiest in the region, travel retail will continue to be a key focus through thoughtfully planned and skilfully executed designs that bring customers into our world and speak to the way they travel today.”

Last year, Tumi partnered with Women in Travel Retail (WiTR) to celebrate International Women’s Day at its Regent Street store in London.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
International

DFWC Q1 2024 KPI Monitor indicates rise in duty free impulse purchases

Impulse purchasing within global duty free is on the rise, according to the latest Duty Free...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Wildmoor shares more detail on travel retail pop-up at Changi Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
First in-airport Dior spa opens with Qatar Duty Free at Doha's Hamad International Middle East
image description
Fable and World Duty Free launch immersive Heathrow exhibition Europe
image description
King Power Group Hong Kong opens Marc Jacobs unit at Changi Airport T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
Duty Free Dynamics adds Philipp Plein to travel retail assortment International
image description
Coty extends Boss Bottled collection with new Triumph Elixir fragrance International
image description
Ferrero Rocher to debut family gifting biscuit at TFWA Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
Groupe ADP clocks strong Q1 as it gears up for Paris Olympics surge Europe
image description
Coty to double number of Chloé Ateliers des Fleurs doors in travel retail International
image description
NYC-centric experiences fly at LaGuardia Terminal B The Americas
right