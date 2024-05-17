Tumi opens refreshed stores at Seoul’s Incheon and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi

Travel, lifestyle and accessories brand Tumi has opened a slew of new stores across Asia Pacific, including retail spaces at Seoul’s Incheon International Airport and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The store openings have been rolling out since 1 May, reaffirming the brand’s commitment to creating “sleek, sophisticated and inviting” shops, Tumi said.

In addition, shops are also set to open at Indonesia’s Soekarno–Hatta International Airport and at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

At Incheon, a façade almost 19ft tall invites shoppers into the 50sqm store. The space is located in one of the highest footfall locations, with an architectural front created by design firm CJ2 and local studio Design POOM.

Meanwhile at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the exterior is lit with the brand’s T-icon pattern.

Both locations have been fitted out with sleek interiors that create a sophisticated environment that remains easy to navigate.

Next to be refreshed include the store at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, as well as Soekarno–Hatto International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia. They are due to open in late June and late May respectively.

Tumi: New stores show ‘ongoing commitment’

“The latest openings at Incheon International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport are a testament to TUMI’s ongoing commitment to creating unique and exceptional experiences for our international customers through our high-performance products and stores,” said Aris Maroulis, Vice President for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East at Tumi.

“With more launches coming soon at Soekarno–Hatto International Airport in Jakarta and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, which are also among the busiest in the region, travel retail will continue to be a key focus through thoughtfully planned and skilfully executed designs that bring customers into our world and speak to the way they travel today.”

Last year, Tumi partnered with Women in Travel Retail (WiTR) to celebrate International Women’s Day at its Regent Street store in London.