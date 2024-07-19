London Gatwick Airport (LGW) has praised the positive impact of the passenger traffic recovery on retail spending as a new summer campaign with Avolta puts travellers in holiday mode.

The Sussex-based airport expects this summer to be its busiest period since 2019 after it handled 40.9 million passengers in 2023 – up 24.7% year-on-year – with pax demand reaching 88% of pre-pandemic levels.

“The summer is really important for us as it’s all about the recovery out of Covid,” Jack Howe, Senior Operations & Project Manager – Retail, told TRBusiness during an on-location visit to the North Terminal this week.

“To see passenger numbers recovering in the way they have been – it’s been strong. Introducing new airlines, new routes to the airport… the [pax] dynamic is different compared to pre-Covid. That’s been a bit of a learning curve for retail and understanding the new pax demographic.

“We’ve mainly seen that around F&B so we’ve put a lot of effort into refurbishing new establishments and introducing new brands. This month and going into August, we’ve got a number of days where the passenger numbers are [and are expected to be] ahead of 2019. That’s really reassuring in terms of the recovery.”

Talking up the value proposition

Howe tells TRBusiness says spend per passenger is tracking “in line with pax growth”, notwithstanding the knock-on effect of the cost of living pressures on consumer wallets that translate from the high street into airport retail.

“You have a different environment here where people are in a different mood and a bit more liberal in getting ready to spend on holiday,” he maintained.

“SPP has seen a really strong performance particularly in World Duty Free and in F&B. Fashion is the area that has been more challenging and that is reflective of the high street.”

On the prospect of the UK’s new government taking a fresh look at the lack of a tax free shopping policy, he commented: “It’s a potentially exciting opportunity – there’s been a lot of lobbying and strength in the industry around re-introducing tax free.

“But you can see the value proposition you get here in World Duty Free and a lot of fashion retailers offer an airport price. It may not always be the equivalent of tax free, but they offer a discount that you won’t see on the high street.

“That’s been really important, to say ‘there is a point of difference still at the airport’ where the brands have been collaborative to do that.”

Growth in retail income to £207.7 million (+30.9%) in 2023 outstripped growth in passenger traffic, as the airport’s revenue reached £1,015.1 million (+30.7%).

The update comes as departing passengers this summer are being treated to playful animal antics, AR-led gamification, drinks sampling and a range of promotional savings across Gatwick.

Avolta showcased its ‘Wonderful World’ summer campaign in partnership with Gatwick Airport this week, with TRBusiness and other trade media invited to tour the World Duty Free walkthrough store at Gatwick North Terminal to discover more.

Launched in recent weeks and running through September, the campaign tied to Avolta’s ‘Destination 2027’ strategy has transformed Gatwick Airport’s airside and landside World Duty Free stores – plus other areas of the airport – into a tropical oasis, complemented by in-store actors dressed as life-sized animals.

Crocodiles, gorillas, rhinos and monkeys are on hand to greet travellers as they meander through a wildlife-themed environment replete with eye-catching wall graphics and signage.

Gazes will be drawn to an animal-themed and AR-driven treasure hunt that can be activated by travellers using their mobile phones to hunt for clues for a chance to win a prize.

AR-powered treasure hunt

Currently, lucky explorers can land a Nestlé Smarties tube but the prize on offer will be rotated on a regular basis, learns TRBusiness.

Avolta says the campaign elements are designed to work together ‘to create an engaging, vibrant space that shoppers will want to explore, to experience, and to share digitally’.

Meanwhile, washes of colour and glimpses of animals nestled in the foliage are being used to accentuate discounts across core product categories such as alcohol, beauty, confectionery and sunglasses.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the London Gatwick Airport team on this summer collaboration,” commented an Avolta spokesperson. “It’s a delight to see passengers interact and have fun.

“Wonderful World is exactly aligned with the Avolta Destination 2027 strategy, which is all about making travellers happier,” continued the spokesperson.

“We really wanted to create a fun and happy holiday vibe through the airport and stores and not just when they hit their destinations.”

To celebrate the campaign’s tropical theme, Avolta and Gatwick have partnered with independent brand Tarquin’s Cornish Gin to create a London Gatwick limited edition ‘Wonderful World’ expression.

The liquid has been distilled with interesting botanicals from around the world such as juicy pineapple from Costa Rica and zesty pomelo from Thailand that nod to some of Gatwick’s more exotic international travel destinations.

Tarquin’s Gin is produced in small batches on the wild north Cornish coast, which will spark the interest of adventurers and explorers as they encounter a Tarquin’s Wonderful World Gin pop-up adjacent to the central walkthrough aisle of the WDF store in the North Terminal.

Here, passengers can taste the ‘Puffin’s Paradise T&T’, a take on the classic gin & tonic.

The serve uses 50ml of Tarquin’s Wonderful World Gin, 150ml of Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic and a grapefruit wedge garnish served in a highball glass.

Pop-ups and promotions

Each year, Avolta works with its brand partners to develop a Gatwick-exclusive product.

“Being able to surprise and delight and offer something that is not available on the high street is a really strong USP,” said the Avolta spokesperson. “It’s also really important to support our local, British brands.”

Aside the Tarquin’s exclusive serve, the WDF North Terminal store is hosting a number of other immersive shopping experiences, including a tasting counter for Diageo’s popular Don Julio 1942 tequila.

Customers purchasing a 70cl bottle at £155.49, available to passengers travelling outside the UK, can scan a QR code for a chance to win tickets to the Pacha closing party in Ibiza.

“Tequila is a really big growth category in the L&T department,” commented the Avolta spokesperson.

Elsewhere, a Hugo Boss fragrance installation will delight football fans, putting their skills to the test on a table football pitch for the chance to win a signed football from England and Manchester City player Phil Foden.

Eve Fifer, Commercial Director for Avolta in the UK, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring Wonderful World back to London Gatwick Airport this summer – and this year it’s even better.

“Campaigns such as this show the strength a joint marketing campaign can really have in terms of enhancing travellers’ journeys, and engaging them with memorable and enjoyable experiences, while also helping to drive store footfall and dwell time. We’re confident that this year’s inspiring and imaginative campaign will surprise and delight, making travellers happier.”

Simon Brady, Head of Marketing, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to welcome the Wonderful World campaign back to the airport this summer. It creates a real buzz around the terminals and helps send our passengers off on their holidays in high spirits. Wonderful World is also a great way to showcase the fantastic array of choice across the retail, food and beverage offer at London Gatwick, as we strive to be the airport for everyone, whatever your journey.”

New long- and short-haul routes

The result of the campaign on tillpoint sales is likely to be boosted by Gatwick’s 14 new routes, announced last month ahead of the UK school summer holidays.

Long-haul services include Halifax and St John’s (Canada), Beijing and Guangzhou (China), Erbil (Iraq) and Singapore.

New short-haul frequencies include Gothenburg (Sweden), Vagar (Faroe Islands), Ponta Delgada (Azores, Portugal), Varna (Bulgaria) and Salerno (Italy).

Additional services are also operating to Jersey (Channel Islands), (Greece), and Rome (Italy).

Later this month, Gatwick will launch new services to and from Bengaluru via Air India, while destinations such as Bangkok (Thailand), Islamabad (Pakistan) and Rovaniemi (Finland) expect to be added to the roster later this year.

The airport has also welcomed new airlines including ITA Airways, Atlantic Airways, Azores Airlines, Singapore Airlines and FlyErbil.