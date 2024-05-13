Suntory partners with Heinemann in Frankfurt to launch its latest Roku Gin

By Benedict Evans |

Roku Gin

Suntory launched a similar activation with Gebr. Heinemann for its Roku brand at Frankfurt Airport in 2023.

Suntory Global Spirits (formerly Beam Suntory) has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann to create a high-profile activation to support the launch of The House of Suntory’s Roku Sakura Bloom Edition gin.

The pop-up, which covers 12sq m, is running in Frankfurt Airport’s T1 A+Z Non-Schengen departure area until 31 May.

Manuel Gonzalez, Brand Marketing Director GTR for Suntory Global Spirits, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate once again with our valued partner Gebr. Heinemann to celebrate this inaugural Roku limited edition gin.

We see plenty of potential within the premium gin category, and are confident that this eye-catching animation will boost awareness – and create plenty of ‘buzz’ – at this key location.”

The Bloom Edition gin is inspired by the Sakura flower and world-renowned Hanami Festival; it is the brand’s first limited-edition gin and the first release in the Roku Gin Festival Collection.

The Collection is a global series inviting gin drinkers to experience the pinnacle of every season. Suntory noted this limited-edition release aims to capture the peak of spring and Japan’s iconic cherry blossom season.

The Bloom Edition gin, which is distilled at 43% ABV (Alcohol By Volume), will be available for a limited time in select airport doors. The RRSP is $32 for a 700ml bottle.

Niclas Lammers, Head of Category Management and Marketing for Frankfurt Airport Retail, commented: “The Frankfurt pop-up has really brought this launch to life, perfectly encapsulating the freshness and brightness of the ephemeral spring cherry blossom season.”

The Frankfurt activation incorporates a pink pastel colour scheme decorated extensively with pink blossom floral displays, accompanied byprominent visuals and merchandising showcase the Roku Gin Sakura Bloom Edition branding.

Bastian-Philipp Müller, Head of Buying Spirits at Gebr. Heinemann, also noted: “While gin has been predicted to lose relevance in recent years, this is a testament to the fact that gin still has stable sales and is popular with consumers.”

Travellers who purchase two bottles receive an exclusive Japanese Knot Bag GWP (Gift With Purchase) which features the Roku Sakura Bloom design.

