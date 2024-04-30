Beam Suntory rebrands to Suntory Global Spirits in quest to drive value

By Luke Barras-hill |

Beam Suntory has rebranded to Suntory Global Spirits as the company marks a decade of transformation into a $5.5 billion premium spirits firm.

The rebrand is expected to help the company drive value as one global team and focus on key priorities including American whiskey, Japanese spirits, Scotch, tequila and ready-to-drink, while providing flexibility for growth in the future, a statement read.

“Suntory Global Spirits demonstrates our global leadership and premium position in the market, while enabling us to build upon the strong and positive brand recognition that Suntory has worldwide,” commented Greg Hughes, President & CEO of Suntory Global Spirits.

“The dedication that Suntory CEO Tak Niinami and Suntory Holdings have shown to advancing our culture and business growth – while also preserving the legacy of craftsmanship and interplay of traditions exemplified in brands from Jim Beam to Laphroaig and Maker’s Mark to Yamazaki – is extraordinary. Becoming Suntory Global Spirits is the natural next step in our evolution.”

The rebrand includes the launch of a new website and visual identity.

Tak Niinami, President & CEO of Suntory Holdings and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Suntory Global Spirits, added: “Now is the right moment to deepen our shared passion for the innovation and artistry that deliver incredible experiences through our products and fully unlock our unified advantage across our leading spirits portfolio.

“Since the acquisition of Beam Inc. in 2014, the company has gone through an incredible transformation to become an even stronger organisation, led by our shared values of Yatte Minahare, Growing for Good and Giving Back to Society. We’re grateful to the entire global team under Greg’s leadership as we continue to inspire the brilliance of life in harmony with nature and grow the trust and love that people have for Suntory around the world.”

More to follow…

 

