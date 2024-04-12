House of Suntory releases travel-exclusive Yamasaki and Kimono Edition whiskies

The House of Suntory has officially introduced its new GTR-exclusive Yamazaki and Hakushu Kogei Collection (2024 Japanese Kimono Edition), which explores the traditional crafts of Japan through selected artisan partnerships.

The debut 2024 Japanese Kimono Edition was created in collaboration with Chiso, Kyoto’s preeminent Kimono House since 1555, and the limited-edition collection will be refreshed every two years with new packaging designs.

The house is known for its timeless patterns, which take shape through colours and motifs, to become a composition of both old tradition and new techniques.

Ashish Gandham, Global Travel Retail Managing Director at Beam Suntory, noted: “The Kogei Collection is a new milestone for our whisky portfolio – and for the travel retail channel – and illustrates perfectly our commitment to combining premiumisation with sought-after exclusives.

I’m very excited to introduce these releases to the global travel retail channel – the only market chosen to carry exclusive Yamazaki and Hakushu expressions.”

An Artful Partnership

The Hakushu packaging mirrors the Japanese Southern Alps which surround the Hakushu distillery. This design features silver stamping mimetic of forest clouds and kimono threads.

The 2024 Kogei Collection comprises two whiskies: the Yamazaki Peated Malt Spanish Oak, and the Hakushu Peated Malt Spanish Oak. Both are being introduced into selected airport doors worldwide, with an RRSP of US$205 for 700ml.

The airport locations include several key travel hubs, such as: Singapore Changi; Dubai International; London Heathrow; Los Angeles International; Paris CDG; Frankfurt; Amsterdam Schiphol; Hong Kong International; Taipei Taoyuan; Seoul Incheon; Delhi Indira Gandhi Sydney, and others.

The first outpost installation to support the launch will go live at Dubai International at the end of May, followed by Singapore Changi and London Heathrow in July.

Smaller-scale airport activations are also planned for Los Angeles, Shanghai, Hainan, Doha, Sydney, Paris and Delhi.

“The Japanese Kimono Editions of our 2024 Kogei Collection are a true embodiment of craft through inspired innovation,” commented Beam Suntory Brand Marketing Director Global Travel Retail Manuel Gonzalez, adding: “I’m sure these exceptional expressions will capture the imagination of whisky lovers and collectors, and drive engagement and trade-up for us and our retail partners.”

The Yamazaki and Hakushu Kogei Expressions

Bottled at 43% ABV, the Yamazaki Peated Malt Spanish Oak limited edition incorporates notes of dark mocha, raisins and almonds. On the palate, the whisky offers a smooth smokiness, enhanced with rich, roasted cacao.

To add depth to the Yamazaki signature flavours, Master Blender Shinji Fukoyo started with the peat-smoking of malt from distillers in Islay, then matured the liquid in Spanish oak casks, ageing through the four distinctive seasons of Japan, to craft a new whisky motif from the brand.

The Hakushu Peated Malt Spanish Oak limited edition (43% ABV) blends floral notes of bitter orange marmalade and smoky dark chocolate.

On the palate, the dark amber liquid offers smokiness and citrus.

To add depth to the Hakushu signature flavours, Shinji started with the peat smoking of malt from distillers in Islay, to gain a deeper grain character. The liquid was then matured in Spanish oak casks, to create a Hakushu with drier smoke and undertones of fruity sweetness.

