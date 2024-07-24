Dates and location for 2025 Summit of the Americas announced

The International Association of Airport and Duty Free Stores (IAADFS) has announced the 2025 Summit of the Americas will be held in Miami, Florida, 8-11 March at the InterContinental Miami.

IAADFS noted that having the Summit in this vital US travel hub, which was announced as the 2025 location during this year’s Summit of the Americas, will be more convenient for attendees, as well as a host of operators and suppliers based in the local area.

For 2025, the summit will feature an array of conference sessions, networking opportunities, exhibitors meeting with customers in booths and private rooms, and a variety of sponsorship opportunities before, during, and after the 2025 summit.

“We are very happy to be bringing the Summit of the Americas back to the city of Miami, which is a home base for many companies and is very convenient for our international participants,” stated René Riedi, Chairman of IAADFS, who added: “We look forward to adding some Miami flavour to the 2025 Summit and appreciate the ongoing support of our long-time partners.”

The new dates mark a slight pattern shift from previous years and the 2025 summit will kick off on Saturday, 8 March with a welcoming cocktail, while conference sessions and exhibits will be open from Sunday, 9 March through the 11 March.

Registration and room reservations for the 2025 summit are expected to open in October, with notifications to be shared with all past attendees and exhibitors, as well as through media partners.

“Having the Summit of the Americas in Miami is something that attendees and participating companies have been requesting for a while, and we’re excited to make this change,” stated Michael Payne, President and CEO of IAADFS, who added: “We’re also looking forward to having everything back under one roof, with a greater emphasis on providing actionable educational content for attendees, and continuing to offer a high level of value in what has always been a strong business-oriented event.”

