Dubai Duty Free taps into ‘Dubai Chocolate’ craze with FIX activation

By Luke Barras-hill |

Further discussions are taking place to extend the Dubai FIX Dessert Chocolatier brand into DDF’s confectionery shops.

Dubai Duty Free (DDF) is capitalising on heightened consumer demand for pistachio chocolate with the launch of a FIX Dessert Chocolatier installation at Dubai International Airport (scroll to footer for video).

A promotional site for the brand went live in Concourse B on 17 January following a pre-launch in December across departures locations.

Travellers can choose from a selection of 180-200g bars priced at AED 80/US$21.77, including ‘Can’t Get Knafeh of It’, ‘Mind Your Own Buiscoff’, ‘Can’t Get Enough of It Dark’ and ‘Pick Up A Pretzel Dark’.

“Local foods and confectionery brands are performing well, resonating with both international travellers seeking unique souvenirs and local residents celebrating regional flavours,” Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President – Purchasing, DDF told TRBusiness.

“We’ve seen a growing interest in products featuring traditional ingredients and with this social media phenomenon of the viral ‘Dubai’ chocolate, which features pistachio kunafa, we see it as a great opportunity for Dubai to showcase itself as a confectionery capital and Dubai Duty Free is helping deliver this message to the world.

In the 11 days following the pre-launch of the brand in December, DDF generated sales in excess of US$1.2 million of the FIX single bar variant, ‘Can’t Get Knafeh of It’.

FIX Dessert Chocolatier Founder Sarah Hamouda is the brainchild of the original ‘Dubai Chocolate’, a milk chocolate bar filled with oozing pistachio and crunchy knafeh and available only in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The hard-to-find delectation has rocketed into public consciousness in recent times following a now-viral TikTok video from food influencer Maria Vehera that has amassed more than 56 million hits to date and spawned own versions of the brand from other manufacturers.

“Fix has introduced a new ‘Dubai chocolate’ category into the confectionery world that has now created so many opportunities for many other brands to tap into this segment,” added Beecham. “We have also introduced Locali and I Love Dubai chocolates that complement the kunafa chocolates range, with potentially more quality brands expected in this segment soon.”

For a more detailed report on the pistachio chocolate craze and how travel retail is taking advantage, watch out for the TRBusiness January/February e-zine, available soon…

Below source: Fix Dessert Chocolatier/Instagram

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

China Trading Desk presents findings on Chinese outbound travel sentiment

The resurgence of Chinese outbound travel in 2024 has reinvigorated global travel retail, and...

image description image description
International

Johnnie Walker partners with artist James Jean for Lunar New Year design

The new Johnnie Walker Blue Label limited edition design for Year of the Snake is the second such...

image description image description
Middle East

Burberry launches signature beauty collections at Dubai Duty Free

Coty Middle East has launched a showcase of Burberry makeup and signature fragrance collections...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Guerlain launches L’Art & La Matière Collection Pêche Mirage EDP International
image description
Harding+ reveals 2025 retail strategies and AI-driven innovations Ferries & Cruise Ships
image description
Former NPD Travel Retail exec Simon Best to lead ShelfTrak for Pi Insight International
image description
Maison Gassier pays tribute to its heritage with new signature bottle International
image description
Maison Mirabeau appoints SipWell Brands as GTR distribution partner Sustainability
image description
Heathrow marks record-breaking 83.9m pax in 2024; forecasts 84.2m in 2025 Europe
image description
Mazaya looks to strengthen in Turkey and North Africa in busy plans for 2025 International
image description
Avolta inauguarates Martinique Duty Free store with local focus The Americas
image description
Sung R Lee succeeds Timms at Lotte DF Oceania Asia & Pacific
image description
Drinksology Kirker Greer welcomes Gordon Buchanan as Regional Director International
right