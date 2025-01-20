Dubai Duty Free taps into ‘Dubai Chocolate’ craze with FIX activation

Dubai Duty Free (DDF) is capitalising on heightened consumer demand for pistachio chocolate with the launch of a FIX Dessert Chocolatier installation at Dubai International Airport (scroll to footer for video).

A promotional site for the brand went live in Concourse B on 17 January following a pre-launch in December across departures locations.

Travellers can choose from a selection of 180-200g bars priced at AED 80/US$21.77, including ‘Can’t Get Knafeh of It’, ‘Mind Your Own Buiscoff’, ‘Can’t Get Enough of It Dark’ and ‘Pick Up A Pretzel Dark’.

“Local foods and confectionery brands are performing well, resonating with both international travellers seeking unique souvenirs and local residents celebrating regional flavours,” Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President – Purchasing, DDF told TRBusiness.

“We’ve seen a growing interest in products featuring traditional ingredients and with this social media phenomenon of the viral ‘Dubai’ chocolate, which features pistachio kunafa, we see it as a great opportunity for Dubai to showcase itself as a confectionery capital and Dubai Duty Free is helping deliver this message to the world.

FIX Dessert Chocolatier Founder Sarah Hamouda is the brainchild of the original ‘Dubai Chocolate’, a milk chocolate bar filled with oozing pistachio and crunchy knafeh and available only in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The hard-to-find delectation has rocketed into public consciousness in recent times following a now-viral TikTok video from food influencer Maria Vehera that has amassed more than 56 million hits to date and spawned own versions of the brand from other manufacturers.

“Fix has introduced a new ‘Dubai chocolate’ category into the confectionery world that has now created so many opportunities for many other brands to tap into this segment,” added Beecham. “We have also introduced Locali and I Love Dubai chocolates that complement the kunafa chocolates range, with potentially more quality brands expected in this segment soon.”

For a more detailed report on the pistachio chocolate craze and how travel retail is taking advantage, watch out for the TRBusiness January/February e-zine, available soon…

Below source: Fix Dessert Chocolatier/Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIX Dessert Chocolatier (@fixdessertchocolatier)