Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will take to the stage for a keynote conversation at this year’s TFWA World Conference, which is taking place from 9am to noon on Monday 30 September at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes.

Secretary Clinton, who has spent over five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, US Senator, US Secretary of State and presidential candidate, will explore the ‘ever-evolving global political landscape and the trends that are impacting the geopolitical environment in which the duty free and travel retail industry operates’, according to the Tax Free World Association (TFWA) .

Her appearance will follow an opening address from the association’s President Erik Juul-Mortensen, who will provide his perspective on the industry’s immediate and long-term future. This, says TFWA, will be Juul-Mortensen’s final state-of-the-industry address before stepping down in December.

Later that morning, anthropologist, futurist, author and CEO of meta-media studio Radical Next, Sam Rad will speak on emerging trends and changes in consumption behaviour.

For the closing session, Anousheh Ansari, NASA astronaut, the first female private space explorer and CEO of XPrize Foundation, will discuss the future of business and travel by delving into strategies for companies to ’embrace a mindset of exploration and bold innovation, essential for thriving in a constantly changing arena’.

Broadcaster, journalist and presenter of BBC World’s HARDTalk, Stephen Sackur, will return as the moderator of the conference.

“TFWA has always been dedicated to providing a conference programme that features exceptional speakers that bring the most relevant and valuable perspectives to our delegates,” said Erik Juul-Mortensen, TFWA President.

Speaking of Clinton, he added: “This year’s lineup will truly reflect that commitment, and it is an honour to welcome such a distinguished individual to the stage, in this, our 40th anniversary year.

“We look forward to welcoming the global duty free and travel industry to Cannes once again in September, and we’ll be sharing more on what is going to be a very impressive speaker lineup very soon.”

The high-profile speakers for the conference forms part of an elevated programme for this year’s TFWA World Exhibition and Conference, which is taking place from 29 September to 3 October.

TFWA has said there will be a celebratory theme and festive touches weaved into the programme throughout the week to mark the association’s anniversary.

Sports are also back on the radar with a petanque tournament taking place at 9:30am on Sunday 29 September. The exhibition opens at noon on Monday 30 September. Plus, there is a ‘Starry Night’ Closing Party on Wednesday 2 October at at Carlton Beach complete with a buffet, music and aerial entertainment.

More key features of the event include the wheelchair rugby organised by m1nd-set and Stade Toulousain on the Sunday morning, the Opening Cocktail (Nuit Blanche) taking place at 7pm at Carlton Beach on Sunday, the TFWA Lounge with its after-work and night-time sessions on Monday and Tuesday, a workshop on digital trends and passenger preferences on the Tuesday morning, the return of TFWA i.lab, and a special ‘nod’ to the anniversary on the concourse in front of the Palais.

