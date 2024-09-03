Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) has announced that Dogus Kezer, Marketing Director WTR, will be departing his position at the end of August 2024.

He will be succeeded by Anna Somogyi, who returns to the WTR division in the newly created role of Director Category, Customer & Shopper Marketing, following her tenure as Director of International Customer Insights, Strategy & Activation at Mondelēz Europe.

The new appointment marks the merging of WTR’s marketing functions under a single leadership position, designed to ‘enhance the consumer journey and streamline operations’.

“I am thrilled to come back home to the travel retail channel and work with the greatest team in the industry,” said Somogyi, who has held a number of leadership positions in WTR between 2008 and 2015 in both consumer and customer marketing. and was responsible for creating and launching Mondelez’s Delighting Traveler confectionery category vision.

“We are crafting the best programme with three key growth drivers, starting with increased differentiation between domestic markets and travel.

“We have strong brands but when we add travel retail magic and introduce the element of exclusivity, we boost purchases.

“Secondly, we continue to reframe our portfolio to ensure that shopper needs, and critical price thresholds are in sync.

“Thirdly, we will drive innovation to go beyond products to bring unique experiences to duty free, to drive up value perception.

“This is an exciting time to be back in the realm of travel retail; I’m looking forward to seeing our partners at TFWA Cannes as we look ahead to continued growth and partnership.”

Somogyi brings more than a decade of consumer marketing experience from both developed and developing countries to the table.

In the last eight years, she held multiple strategy roles in Mondelēz Europe region, both in marketing and sales, and played a critical role in the company’s digital transformation strategy.

More recently, she led channel and customer strategy and, says the company, ‘was a driving force behind insights-driven joint value creation that helped to shift retailer dialogues from tactical conflicts to mutually beneficial category growth discussions’.

A well-known name in the GTR industry, Kezer has been ‘instrumental in driving growth and innovation at Mondelez, having played a significant role in transforming the brand portfolio, notably through the development and rollout of Toblerone’s New Equity and the award-winning Cadbury FC campaign.

He commented: “Over the past seven years, I have had the privilege of working with an incredibly talented team. Together, we have driven dynamic initiatives and have pushed the boundaries of innovation in travel retail to delight travellers in a profound and memorable way.

“It has been a rewarding journey to see Mondelez’s brand portfolio evolve with the times and technology. It has been an honour to have been a part of a company so synonymous with travel.

“I am proud of what was accomplished in my time here and I look forward to watching Mondelez WTR’s continued growth and success from afar.”

