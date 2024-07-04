TREX Dairy Milk tablet arrives in airport retail to mark 200 years of Cadbury

By Luke Barras-hill |

The travel retail exclusive Dairy Milk tablet boasts eye-catching 200th anniversary visuals on its premium packaging.

Mondelez World Travel Retail has launched a travel retail exclusive Dairy Milk tablet dovetailing with Cadbury’s bicentennial in 2024.

The 850g limited edition tablet, which carries the recognisable Dairy Milk purple colourway with embossed gold detailing and British-themed visuals, is available at key airport locations globally from June until year-end and feature in permanent Cadbury spaces displaying the 200th anniversary campaign.

Dogus Kezer, Marketing Director, Mondelez WTR, said: “Cadbury is an iconic brand, and it’s only fitting that we mark its 200th year anniversary with a bang.

“Mondelez WTR is recognising this huge milestone with several high-profile activations in airports across the United Kingdom. At every step of the journey, we invite travellers to celebrate with us.

“The launch of the 850g Limited Edition Cadbury Dairy Milk tablet offers passengers the chance to take home a piece of history, for themselves, or to share with loved ones. Keep an eye out for more exciting announcements to come.”

Positioned as a collector’s item, the LEP is adorned with ‘Born in Great Britain, Loved around the World’ messaging that pays homage to its 200-year history that began with the opening of the first Cadbury shop in Birmingham, England in 1824.

